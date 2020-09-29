Local COVID-19 cases up by 40, state records 17 new deaths for total of 1,300 coronavirus fatalities

La Crosse County recorded 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday with a 31.01% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, while the state saw cases jump by 2,367 and deaths rise by 17.

The local 40 cases present a significant jump after the county had its best day since Sept. 2 on Monday, at just eight new positives. The county has averaged 56.71 new cases per day during the past seven days, a figure that was 61.86 on Monday and 115.57 a week ago. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,095, which grows to 3,244 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 16 were people in their 20s and 12 were people ages 10-19. There was one new case of people ages 0-9, eight in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. DHS also removed a case of people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 23.80% on Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak of decreasing; that rate was 22.53% on Monday and 34.29% a week ago. The 14-day rate dropped below 30% for the first time since Sept. 17 but remains high at 29.95%, a figure that was 31.15% on Monday and 36.59% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 10.85%. As of Monday, 80 La Crosse County residents have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19.