Local COVID-19 cases up by 40, state records 17 new deaths for total of 1,300 coronavirus fatalities

La Crosse County recorded 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday with a 31.01% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, while the state saw cases jump by 2,367 and deaths rise by 17.
The local 40 cases present a significant jump after the county had its best day since Sept. 2 on Monday, at just eight new positives. The county has averaged 56.71 new cases per day during the past seven days, a figure that was 61.86 on Monday and 115.57 a week ago. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,095, which grows to 3,244 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, 16 were people in their 20s and 12 were people ages 10-19. There was one new case of people ages 0-9, eight in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. DHS also removed a case of people at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 23.80% on Tuesday, breaking a five-day streak of decreasing; that rate was 22.53% on Monday and 34.29% a week ago. The 14-day rate dropped below 30% for the first time since Sept. 17 but remains high at 29.95%, a figure that was 31.15% on Monday and 36.59% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 10.85%. As of Monday, 80 La Crosse County residents have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19.
The La Crosse County Health Department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at four, though Monroe County was notified of a third coronavirus death Monday, attributed to a woman in her 80s.
State numbers
Statewide, total lab confirmed cases have reached 119,955, while negative tests are at 1,413,774, up by 8,397 from Monday. Hospitalizations increased by 67, with 7,209 ever hospitalized, and the 17 new deaths from Tuesday bring coronavirus fatalities to 1,300.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
No PCR tests were administered at UW-La Crosse on Monday, but of the eight given on Sunday, five resulted positive. As of Tuesday, 25 of the university's isolation rooms were in use, down from 49 on Sept. 24.
As of Tuesday, Viterbo reported 21 active coronavirus cases among students and one among faculty. A total of 1,162 Viterbo students have been tested for COVID-19 so far this semester. The running number for positive tests was not released.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
