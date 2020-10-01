Local COVID-19 cases up by 75, state breaks daily record with 2,887 new positives Thursday

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases increased by 75 Thursday, while Wisconsin experienced a record breaking day with 2,887 new positives.
The local 75 new lab confirmed cases show a 14.40% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health. Thursday’s total resulted in an end of a nine-day streak of decline in the weekly trend; the county is now averaging 52.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 49.29 on Wednesday but is still lower than it was a week ago (102.43).
Total confirmed cases are up to 3,205, which grows to 3,351 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, 20 were people in their 20s, 13 ages 10-19, 13 in their 50s and 10 in their 40s. There were eight new cases of people in their 30s, seven in their 60s and five in their 70s. DHS also removed one case of people in their 80s.
There were 521 new tests reported Thursday, the most since 980 were reported Sept. 16, and the seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped as a result, though both remain high.
The seven-day rate is at 20%, down from 21.46% on Wednesday and 40.76% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.16%, down from 33.61% on Wednesday and 36.13% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 10.93%, and the county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at five.
Support Local Journalism
State data update
An additional 2,887 positives were reported Thursday, a new daily high, for a total of 125,161 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19. Negative test results have reached 1,4334,721, an increase of 11,474 since yesterday.
Hospitalizations rose by 109, with 7,409 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized due to the virus, and an additional 21 died, bringing fatalities to 1,348.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered 11 PCR tests Wednesday, with four resulting positive, a 36.36% positivity rate. As of Sept. 30, 22 isolation rooms were in use, the lowest number since Sept. 15.
Western Technical College reported three active coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, with one new.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.