Local COVID-19 cases up by 75, state breaks daily record with 2,887 new positives Thursday

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases increased by 75 Thursday, while Wisconsin experienced a record breaking day with 2,887 new positives.

The local 75 new lab confirmed cases show a 14.40% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health. Thursday’s total resulted in an end of a nine-day streak of decline in the weekly trend; the county is now averaging 52.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 49.29 on Wednesday but is still lower than it was a week ago (102.43).

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,205, which grows to 3,351 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, 20 were people in their 20s, 13 ages 10-19, 13 in their 50s and 10 in their 40s. There were eight new cases of people in their 30s, seven in their 60s and five in their 70s. DHS also removed one case of people in their 80s.

There were 521 new tests reported Thursday, the most since 980 were reported Sept. 16, and the seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped as a result, though both remain high.

The seven-day rate is at 20%, down from 21.46% on Wednesday and 40.76% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.16%, down from 33.61% on Wednesday and 36.13% a week ago.