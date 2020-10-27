Local COVID-19 cases up by 84 Tuesday, state reports daily record of 5,262 new positives and 64 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 84 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 22.22% positivity rate Tuesday, and the state saw a record 5,262 new cases and 64 coronavirus deaths.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Tuesday’s local total is the first time since Sept. 25 that La Crosse county has reported more than 80 new cases in a day; 108 cases were reported Sept. 25. The county has now averaged 45.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 40.86 on Monday and 40.14 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 4,187, which grows to 4,347 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, 24 were people in their 20s and 14 were ages 10-19. There were eight new cases of people ages 0-9, 12 of people in their 30s, six in their 40s, eight in their 50s, six in their 60s, four in their 70s and two in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates both remain above 10% and rose slightly Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 19.45%, up from 19.43% on Monday and 12.04% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 15.10%, up from 14.46% on Monday and 11.04% a week ago.
Total positivity continues to climb and is up to 11.51%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths because of the virus, leaving that total at 21.
State data
The state experienced a new daily high of confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, with 5,262 positives. In total, there have been 206,311 COVID-19 cases among Wisconsinites. Negative tests have reached 1,789,158, an increase of 11,266 since Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 220, with 10,636 state residents ever hospitalized for the coronavirus, and deaths increased by 64, with 1,852 total fatalities.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered 94 PCR tests between Oct. 24-26, with 23 resulting positive.
Viterbo University reported five active coronavirus cases among students as of Tuesday.
Free drive-up COVID-19 testing opportunities
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursdays, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, times TBA, Vernon County Fair Grounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua
- Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and 11, Dec. 10, 520 Mill St., Tomah
- Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30, Nov. 6, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Road, Holmen
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7 and 14, Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Testing is open to anyone age 5 or older with at least one potential COVID-19 symptom or those who are a contact of a person who tested positive for the virus.
Registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ Drive Up Events. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
