Local COVID-19 cases up by 84 Tuesday, state reports daily record of 5,262 new positives and 64 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 84 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 22.22% positivity rate Tuesday, and the state saw a record 5,262 new cases and 64 coronavirus deaths.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Tuesday’s local total is the first time since Sept. 25 that La Crosse county has reported more than 80 new cases in a day; 108 cases were reported Sept. 25. The county has now averaged 45.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 40.86 on Monday and 40.14 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,187, which grows to 4,347 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 24 were people in their 20s and 14 were ages 10-19. There were eight new cases of people ages 0-9, 12 of people in their 30s, six in their 40s, eight in their 50s, six in their 60s, four in their 70s and two in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates both remain above 10% and rose slightly Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 19.45%, up from 19.43% on Monday and 12.04% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 15.10%, up from 14.46% on Monday and 11.04% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to climb and is up to 11.51%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths because of the virus, leaving that total at 21.