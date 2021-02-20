Local COVID-19 cases up by nine Saturday

La Crosse County recorded nine new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing confirmed positives to 12,124.
Negative tests rose by 107, and deaths remained at 75.
On the state level, another 676 cases were confirmed for a running total of 559,712 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,588,501, up 4,126 from Friday.
Hospitalizations rose by 81, with 25,716 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 17 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,284.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,139,259 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Friday, including 30,751 doses in La Crosse County.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
