Local COVID-19 cases up by nine Saturday

La Crosse County recorded nine new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing confirmed positives to 12,124.

Negative tests rose by 107, and deaths remained at 75.

On the state level, another 676 cases were confirmed for a running total of 559,712 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,588,501, up 4,126 from Friday.

Hospitalizations rose by 81, with 25,716 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 17 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,284.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,139,259 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Friday, including 30,751 doses in La Crosse County.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

