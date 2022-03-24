Local COVID case counts still dropping

La Crosse County continues to see dropping COVID rates this week.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated high for the two-week period ending March 23. The state’s case burden was 93.4 per 100,000, with no significant change in trajectory. La Crosse County is also categorized at high, with a burden of 184.8 per 100,000 and a drop in trajectory. Every county is currently in the medium or high category.

The CDC’s COVID 19 County Check showed La Crosse County at low as of 2 p.m. Thursday, with masking not imperative. The CDC metric factors in the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. DHS analyzes total new cases and percent change for its rating.

The state as of March 23 had a seven-day average of 326 new cases per day for a 2.7% positivity rate. A total of 12,658 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 177 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 1,390,626, with 34,567 among La Crosse County residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 233 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of March 23, including 41 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 16 and zero, respectively. For the two-week period ending March 23, DHS reported a drop in overall hospitalizations, with no significant change in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 40.7% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity.

In Wisconsin, 60.7% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, with 33.3% boosted. For La Crosse County residents, the numbers were 65.9% and 39.2%, respectively.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

