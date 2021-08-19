Local COVID cases up 163% in four weeks, breakthrough infections one third of cases statewide last month

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

The La Crosse County Health Department has reported a 163% increase in local COVID-19 cases over the past month, with percent positivity rising from 1% to 6.5%.

Over the past seven days, countywide confirmed cases totaled 189, averaging 27 per day. Two weeks ago, cases were 19 per seven days.

In the Western Wisconsin region, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator use are up, with 21 inpatients per day, including five in the ICU and 9.7% requiring ventilator assistance. Around four weeks ago, those numbers were two, zero and 0%.

Community transmission remains in the high category, per DHS, compared to low the same one week time period in July.

With cases up, La Crosse County Health Department staff are delayed in contact tracing, and those who have tested positive are asked to fill out the form available at https://bit.ly/2RRi4On and alert those they were in close contact with while infected.

