Local COVID cases up 163% in four weeks, breakthrough infections one third of cases statewide last month

The La Crosse County Health Department has reported a 163% increase in local COVID-19 cases over the past month, with percent positivity rising from 1% to 6.5%.
Over the past seven days, countywide confirmed cases totaled 189, averaging 27 per day. Two weeks ago, cases were 19 per seven days.
In the Western Wisconsin region, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator use are up, with 21 inpatients per day, including five in the ICU and 9.7% requiring ventilator assistance. Around four weeks ago, those numbers were two, zero and 0%.
Community transmission remains in the high category, per DHS, compared to low the same one week time period in July.
With cases up, La Crosse County Health Department staff are delayed in contact tracing, and those who have tested positive are asked to fill out the form available at https://bit.ly/2RRi4On and alert those they were in close contact with while infected.
Vaccination is highly encouraged for all persons 12 and older, with those fully inoculated continuing to make up a significantly lower percentage of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The DHS as of yesterday afternoon began compiling information on rates among vaccinated versus unvaccinated state residents, which will be updated monthly.
In July, the most recent month with full data, per 100,000 fully inoculated residents there were an average of 125.4 breakthrough infections, 4.9 hospitalizations and 0.1 deaths. Among the unvaccinated, per 100,000 369.2 cases were confirmed, with 18.2 hospitalizations and 1.1 deaths.
Last month, breakthrough infections did rise, in conjunction with the circulation of the delta variant. In June, just 14.4 cases per 100,000 were confirmed among the vaccinated, with 1.6 hospitalized. July's number is the highest breakthrough infection rate since February, the first month with available data from DHS.
To find a vaccination site near you, visit www.vaccines.gov/ or call 1-800-232-0233.
