Local COVID testing demand, percent positives down

COVID testing demand -- and more importantly, percent positive results -- are declining in La Crosse County, but experts caution against relaxing precautions just yet.

After record level testing numbers at Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System concurrent with the omicron wave, the former has seen a nearly 50% decrease in testing since January and the latter reports a drop as well.

"Patients are still coming in a getting tested, which is what we want to happen, but overall the pressure on the testing centers is a lot more manageable than it was a few weeks ago," says Gundersen infectious disease expert Megan Meller.

At peak, both Mayo's site on its La Crosse campus and Gundersen's northside drive-thru testing location were administering over 600 tests in a single day.

"January was the busiest month for testing ever since the beginning of the pandemic," says Joannie Schmidt, nurse administrator at Mayo in La Crosse. "With everyone's help, we're hoping this trend continues and testing numbers drop. But that's up to everyone to take the precautions necessary in hopefully limiting COVID-19 locally."

Dr. Ala Dababneh, infectious disease consultant at Mayo Rochester, says the drop in patient positive tests will hopefully result in a drop of COVID related hospitalizations.

While some residents had been frustrated with previous long wait times at all local testing locations, including pharmacies and pop up sites, Dababneh and Meller both believe the decrease in demand is not due to people giving up on getting tested but the result of falling case rates.

"The drop has been consistent and holding true," says Dababneh. "The number of new infections is coming down."

Says Meller, "It's a reflection of omicron and how fast and furious it came and went. We're not only seeing that here but the state numbers reflect that and we're seeing that across the country. It's very natural to look at this number of cases and be hopeful, and I'm hopeful too, but its still really important to be vigilant."

Dababneh notes while it's "easy to say numbers are better, maybe we can get back to normal," he stresses the importance of "continuing to do what we've been doing all along, which is encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash your hands, follow the CDC guidelines for masking and also social distancing. Every time the virus infects someone we're giving the virus a chance to change, and that's what caused the omicron variant. People are still susceptible to the virus ...limiting the number of new infections can reduce the chance of having another variant we have to deal with."

For those considering at home COVID testing, Dr. Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at Mayo, reminds a nasal swab style is the only U.S. approved version of an antigen test, despite some online claims that throat swabs are better at detecting the omicron variant.

"We don't have the data to support that a throat swab is better than a nasal swab. We need to continue to perform those tests exactly as the manufacturer's instructions call for," says Binnicker, adding the efficacy of an antigen test can be reduced by collecting a throat swab instead of a nasal version, and the FDA warns a throat swab could cause self injury.

"The pH, the acidity level, in the throat is different than in the nasal tract. And groups have actually shown that things like acidic beverages, such as sodas, can cause false-positive antigen tests," Binnicker says.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent COVID infection and transmission, Dababneh says, and he encourages those who haven't been vaccinated to broach their questions and concerns with their medical provider.

Meller says while the pandemic is not yet over, the sharp drop in infections is a good sign.

"I think brighter days are ahead and I'm feeling cautiously optimistic right now," Meller says. "This is what we were hoping for. That doesn't mean there won't be another wave or rise in infections at some point but I think we're getting to a point after two years of this that we are more used to adapting to this pandemic."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.