Paintings by three local elementary students will be featured in a live auction at the 15th annual Driftless Area Art Festival, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 in Soldiers Grove, Wis.
The paintings were selected by professional artists during last year's festival, and the proceeds of the auction will go to the art programs in the young artists' schools.
This year's blue-ribbon winning paintings were created by Stoddard Elementary students, Auden Slaght and Abigail Kurszewski, and Kickapoo Elementary student, Heaven Ottersen.
The festival will also include the booths of 80 professional artists, entertainment by four groups of musical artists and food and beverages offered by ten culinary artists. Admission is free, and full details are available at driftlessareaartfestival.com.
