Local experts say not to panic about coronavirus, advise handwashing over face masks in preventing flu

As fears mount globally about the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus in China, and stateside with the influx of flu-related deaths and hospitalizations, worried citizens are scrambling to keep themselves well.

But while images of people wearing disposable face masks are popping up in every related broadcast and news article, area medical experts are warning residents other courses of prevention are far more effective. And when it comes to viral infections in general, its influenza types A and B that locals should be most concerned about, with only six reported cases of coronavirus in the U.S. as of Friday.

“Facemasks provide more protection for others than for the individual wearing the mask," says Megan Meller, infection preventionist for Gundersen Health System. "Ultimately, if you’re sick you should stay home and do your best not to spread any infection. While coronavirus is currently getting the attention, the risk to the U.S. is low. We are currently in the middle of cold and flu season and applying the same measures one would for them can also help protect against coronaviruses."