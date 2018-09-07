Many organizations have iconic containers for monetary donations — the Salvation Army has its Red Kettle, Unicef its Trick-or-Treat for change boxes. But the Muscular Dystrophy Association takes a unique approach to fundraising, collecting dimes and dollars in sturdy rubber boots.
On Thursday afternoon, 16 members of the La Crosse Area Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 127 took turns holding out their boots to passerby, collecting donations on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Fill the Boot campaign, established nationally 60 years ago, has raised more than $607 million for researching cures and developing treatments for the life-threatening muscle disease, which can cause difficulty breathing and swallowing, heart problems, scoliosis and limited mobility, including losing the ability to walk. There is currently no cure for the debilitating disease.
The IAFF Local 127, which is composed of professional firefighters from La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Tomah, stationed themselves at the corners of Fourth and La Crosse streets and West Avenue and La Crosse Street from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, boots in hand. Drivers rolled down their windows to toss in money while stopped at the lights, and walkers and bikers paused to chip in.
“The community is fabulous in (helping) everything we do,” said Lance Tryggestad, president of IAFF Local 127. “We are met very positively — people throw in everything from pennies to nickels to $20 bills, sometimes even more, actually.”
In 2017, more than 100,000 firefighters from 1,567 IAFFs in the U.S. and Canada participated in Fill the Boot, collecting $24 million. Last year, IAFF Local 127 raised $15,000, bringing La Crosse’s 10-year total to about $150,000. Funds go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s support groups, research projects and clinics, as well as free adaptive summer camps for children with the disease. MDA has camps in 80 locations, including Camp Wonderland in Kenosha, Wis.
“It’s about just knowing the money is truly going to a good cause that’s helping people both nationally and locally,” Tryggestad said of participating in Fill the Boot.
La Crosse firefighter Jesse Walters, a Fill the Boot volunteer for the past decade, spent the full three hours canvassing the sidewalk and median near City Hall.
Walters credits the warm reception and generosity to the both the community’s appreciation for the firefighters’ involvement and the worthiness of the cause.
“(They recognize) we’re giving our own time on our days off to raise money for a great charity,” Walters said. For him, it’s an afternoon well spent.
“It’s the feeling of actually being able to help,” Walters said.
