 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local government officials urge community members to follow COVID-19 precautions
0 comments
topical alert top story

Local government officials urge community members to follow COVID-19 precautions

{{featured_button_text}}

A trio of local government officials is urging community members to follow COVID-19 precautions following the continued rise in case numbers both local and statewide.

Steve Doyle

Doyle
Jill Billings

Billings
FILE -- Loren Oldenburg mug

Oldenburg

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

State Reps. Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska), Jill Billings (D-La Crosse), and Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) released the following joint statement Tuesday asking for cooperation with masking, distancing and sanitation guidelines:

“Recently we had the opportunity to participate in a webinar where a number of medical professionals discussed their current day-to-day experiences as hospital workers during this pandemic. The stories that the hospital staff shared show the reality, and the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Hospital Association is asking that we all work together to stop the spread.

“We are in the midst of a public health crisis. Across the state our hospitals are filling up or are already full, and in some cases, are sending sick people home to make room for the sickest of the sick. In addition, our medical staff are overburdened, stretched too thin, facing their own quarantines, or are so burned out that they cannot continue to work. We can each do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Wisconsin Hospital Association asks us to wear a mask, wash our hands & socially distance.

“We need to slow the spread to give our hospitals time to heal those already in their care. If we follow the CDC and Wisconsin Hospital Association’s guidelines together we can accomplish this goal.

“Please join us in frequently washing your hands, staying socially distant, cleaning and disinfecting frequently used surfaces, covering your coughs and sneezes, and wearing a mask when you are in public, or around people who aren’t a part of your household. When we all take these steps we can slow the spread.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Chair Ann Jacobs Signs Off on Recount Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News