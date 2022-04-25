Local Groups Step Up: Raising Awareness to Human Trafficking

When the La Crosse Task Force to Eradicate Modern Slavery folded in the fall of 2020 under the strain of the pandemic, individuals and other groups quickly stepped up.

Today, the La Crosse community has a loose-knit but still growing ensemble of activists. Their mission: shed light on the complex web of modern day slavery.

First Free Church of Onalaska entered the anti-trafficking fray almost a decade ago when two church members witnessed firsthand the plight of trafficked women in Thailand. The visit resulted in the church’s “Set Me Free” shop, a boutique selling items made by women rescued from the trafficking industry.

Momentum slowed, however, until recently. “About a year and a half ago things really took off,” said pastor Dave Konkol, who heads up the Stop Human Trafficking team at First Free.

“These women really got things done,” he said, referring to the four who anchor the team. “It was God’s timing.” said Konkol. Each one of the volunteers seemed to find her niche.

“The issue is so overwhelming,” said Laura Scovell, a nurse who works at Western Technical College, “but you just take a piece out of the puzzle and say, ‘This is what I can do.’”

Amoreena Rathke, a teacher with the La Crosse School District, agreed. “It’s such a huge topic, it touches so many aspects of our society and culture; that makes it so overwhelming.”

They went on to point out that statistics don’t often reflect the depth of the trafficking problem.

Not only is trafficking obscure, but it often appears as domestic violence or kidnapping. Additionally, under Wisconsin law, minors swept into trafficking are sometimes charged with prostitution, though that law is currently under review.

Rathke, along with Scovell who is training to be a certified advocate for victims of trafficking, conducted a trafficking awareness module for an audience of nearly 200 at a recent Western Wisconsin Education Conference.

Rathke noted that teachers are often the first to see changes in students and nd that a common source of trafficking is through individuals who kids already know.

“We had lots of feedback, people wanted to get involved,” said Rathke. “Most people had never heard of it and were interested.”

Recently, the First Free team sponsored a pornography awareness night in an effort to warn how pornography affects the brain and endangers relationships. Looking ahead, the group will host an anti-trafficking event on June 17 featuring Rebecca Bender, nationally known speaker and author as well as trafficking survivor.

The group also launched a youth trafficking team made up of middle and high school students. The junior team’s first public event will be a run/walk along with games on June 18.

Konkol also publishes a monthly newsletter compiling the latest information on local and national trafficking issues as well as resources. The free subscription can be obtained by contacting davekonkol@firstfree.org and asking to be placed on the mailing list.

Another group pushing back against trafficking is headed by Sister Marlene Weisenbeck, formerly of the La Crosse Area Task Force. She and the other Franciscan Sisters have partnered with the U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking.

The group provided educational support for several local survivors, funded a school for trafficking survivors in Swaziland and helped defray expenses for First Free’s June 17 event.

Student involvement

Campus Crusade for Christ International (Cru), a student-led organization at UW-La Crosse, added an anti-human trafficking component to its outreach, bringing the rock band Remedy Drive to campus.

The band’s mission seeks to raise awareness to the trafficking problem. The concert was one of a five-concert tour funded by Portico Church in Oshkosh.

“A lot of people don’t realize it’s happening in our community,” said Madie Sherman, event team leader and education major from Eau Claire. “Our goal was to invite the community and students to do something. Nothing’s going to change if we don’t mobilize.”

Rock music and grainy giant-screen images of Thailand’s red light district kept the roughly 150 students on their feet through most of the concert as they came face to face with the corrosive effects of trafficking.

Lead vocalist David Zach, who also works undercover with overseas law enforcement, is just as much preacher as performer. “You were created with a life to live, what will you spend it on?” he challenged the audience. Afterward, a student remarked: “I’m not used to bands having a message like this. People need to know this.”

Chip O’Brien of La Crosse noted how the concert altered his worldview. “Going into the field of education, it opened my eyes to the impact of these issues. We never get to hear the stories of the people,” he said. And it will touch his classroom as well. “Just being able to teach students and show them every day to be grateful for the small things in life.”

While the stagehands cleared the stage, David Zach mingled with the students. “This is why I like these kids,” he said, surveying the crowd. “No one’s told them they can’t make a difference.”

