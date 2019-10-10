{{featured_button_text}}

The Mayo Clinic Health System, Franciscan Health Care's Share Program and Gundersen Health Systems "Resolve through Sharing" program will co-sponsor this year's "A Walk to Remember," a walk in remembrance of miscarried or stillborn children, from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at the Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 Sixth St. S.

The event is free and open to the public, and is aimed to educate those outside of the aggrieved family on how to better support the family.

Various hospital programs support families who experience the loss of a child, and work to help others understand the physical and emotional toll of that loss.

