The Mayo Clinic Health System, Franciscan Health Care's Share Program and Gundersen Health Systems "Resolve through Sharing" program will co-sponsor this year's "A Walk to Remember," a walk in remembrance of miscarried or stillborn children, from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at the Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 Sixth St. S.
The event is free and open to the public, and is aimed to educate those outside of the aggrieved family on how to better support the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Various hospital programs support families who experience the loss of a child, and work to help others understand the physical and emotional toll of that loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.