Local health experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine

How does the vaccine work?

Vaccines work by training the immune systems to recognize viruses without making the individual sick, as the immune response that develops after a vaccine protects against future infections. None of the COVID-19 vaccines being developed contain the live virus, and therefore will not give the infection to those inoculated. The vaccine is a two dose process, with three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

What is the vaccine made of?

The vaccine from Pfizer was created using a novel technology based on the molecular structure of the virus, synthesized by an efficient, cell-free process without the use of preservatives. Contrary to some myths, the current mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were "not created with and do not require the use of fetal cell cultures in the production process," Mayo experts note, nor do they contain animal based ingredients.

The vaccine will not alter an individual's DNA, as messenger RNA is broken down and dispelled.

How effective is the vaccine?

The current vaccine candidates are 95% effective when given in a two dose set.

Is the vaccine safe?

A vaccine must be scientifically reviewed and FDA approved. While COVID-19 vaccine development was fast tracked, all necessary clinical trials were still conducted, and "scientists have been working on strategies for coronavirus vaccines since the 2003 coronavirus outbreak (SARS)," Gundersen experts say. Mayo experts note that the emergency situation warranted an rapid response, "but that does not mean that companies bypassed safety protocols or perform adequate testing."

The vaccine from Pfizer was studied in approximately 43,000 people. To receive emergency use authorization, the biopharmaceutical manufacturer must have followed at least half of the study participants for at least two months after completing the vaccination series, and the vaccine must be proven safe and effective in that population, Mayo explains.

In addition to review by the FDA, a panel of vaccine safety experts from the Advisory Committee on Immunization independently evaluated the safety data from the clinical trial. Safety of the vaccine will be continuously monitored by the FDA and CDC.

"I really highly encourage everyone consider (COVID-19) vaccination," says Dr. Erin Morcomb of Mayo.

When will the vaccine be available?

The initial supply of the vaccine will be greatly limited. Healthcare workers at the greatest risk of exposure to the virus and long term care residents will be prioritized when the vaccine arrives, though there will not initially be enough for all qualified persons. In Wisconsin, up to 500,000 people fall under the priority list, meaning up to a million doses needed.

"There's not nearly enough vaccines for the number of people who qualify," Naik says. Using a "dripping faucet" analogy, he expects doses will first trickle in before a steady stream arrives locally.

Vaccine providers who applied and are verified will receive a partial shipment of vaccines. Several entities in SW Wisconsin has been approved, and La Crosse County sites will receive doses once the state does.

Once more widely available, the vaccine will be used first in adults. The Pfizer vaccine studies did not include individuals under age 16, and clinical trials are beginning to examine safety and effectiveness for teens and youth. There are currently no safety study results for pregnant or breastfeeding women, though because it is not a live vaccine it is not anticipated to have negative effects, Morcomb says.

Should I still get a flu shot?

Dr. Todd Mahr of Gundersen urges those who haven't yet gotten the flu shot to do so. The flu shot is typically 40 to 70% effective and will not protect from COVID-19, but remains a key component in protecting yourself and others from influenza, which can be fatal for some. While not known for sure, a simultaneous flu and COVID infection could result in more severe symptoms.

"This is common sense," Mahr says. "The flu shot is one more mitigation you can do."

Flu vaccinations are up by around 2.5% thus far this year in Wisconsin, with around 37% of residents having received the shot. In total, 42% of Wisconsinites received the inoculation during the 2019-2020 flu season.

Those who are around infants -- those under six months of age cannot receive the vaccine -- should be especially diligent about getting a flu shot, which takes full effect in about two weeks. While the ideal time to get the vaccine is early in the season, Mahr says "You're never too late to get it," with flu season generally lasting through April.

"It's going to be months before most people get (the COVID vaccine)," Mahr says. "This is one good thing you can be doing right now."

Are there side effects to the vaccine?

No serious side effects were reported from clinical trials. Under the Pfizer trial, about 15% of people developed short lived symptoms at the site of the injection and 50% developed systemic reactions such as headache, chills, fatigue or muscle pain or fever lasting one to two days, Mayo experts said. These symptoms are common when receiving a vaccine, and are indicators that the immune system is responding to the inoculation.

"Circulating on social media is the claim that COVID-19's mortality rate is 1 to 2% and that people should not be vaccinated against a virus with a high survival rate," Mayo experts said. "However, a 1% mortality rate is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu. In addition, the mortality rate can vary widely and is influenced by age, sex and underlying health condition. It's important to recognize that getting the vaccine is not just about survival from COVID-19. It's about preventing spread of the virus to others and preventing infection that can lead to long-term negative health effects."

Both Gundersen and Mayo note that while no vaccine is 100% effective, the benefits greatly outweigh any risk.

Do I still need to wear a mask?

"The vaccine and some slight improvements in our local metrics lately are good news," said Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department. However, she notes, cases are still high, and "Before we have broad access to a vaccine, we recognize things in our community may get worse before they get better ...Even one infection can quickly grow into an outbreak and that can shatter our county."

Especially before the vaccine is readily available, masking remains crucial for preventing viral spread. Everyone should continue masking, distancing and hand washing, as it is not yet known if those vaccinated can still carry and transmit the virus.

Do I need the vaccine if I had COVID-19 and recovered?

Vaccination is currently recommended even for those who have had the infection, as it is uncertain if the body develops natural immunity to COVID-19, and how long that may last. However, Mayo says individuals who had COVID-19 shouldn't be vaccinated until 90 days after diagnosis, and should not be vaccinated while they are currently under quarantine due to exposure or have symptoms.

Is the vaccine a ploy?

A myth that the vaccine is a microchip to track individuals began circulating after Bill Gates discussed a digital certificate of vaccine records.

"The technology he was referencing is not a microchip, has not been implemented in any manner and is not tied to the development, testing or distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," Mayo stresses.

Rombalski urges community members to fact check information found on social media and online before trusting or sharing it.