Local health experts discuss new CDC quarantine guidelines

The CDC, says Bridget Pfaff, infection control specialist at Gundersen Health System, "is following the scientific method, which is an ongoing process we're studying. We're researching, thinking of the questions that haven't been thought of yet, and refining our hypothesis.

"This is science in motion and I think rather than mistrusting because of the changes, we should say we're doing what science has done for hundreds of years, and that is developing those theories and determining which hypothesis is the one to accept and which one should be rejected. ... The goal is to make (following quarantine) as achievable for the public as possible while still looking at the science"

Dr. Benjamin Dilger of Mayo Clinic Health System says he feels overall positive about the new guidelines, which are more feasible for most, but advises "14 days is still absolutely the safest option. If at all possible the 14 day quarantine is the best way to do it, but 10 days is certainly better than nothing."

Testing