Local health leaders: Don't let your guards down during this pandemic

We, your local health leaders, need your help.
Wisconsin is in the midst of its greatest fight with the coronavirus. We are seeing a marked increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths in our community as well. Our facilities and staff are feeling the strain. Our testing sites are seeing longer lines and higher positivity rates.
We were able to flatten the curve and avoid tragedy this spring and summer with your help. By masking, social distancing, and hand washing we protected each other, limited the spread of the virus and saved lives.
For a variety of reasons, we have been losing ground in recent weeks. To keep our friends and families healthy and ease the strain on our hospitals, we must rededicate ourselves to following the established, proven safety measures. We have done it before. We can do it again.
While it is encouraging to see many of our neighbors and businesses adhering to the safety guidelines, it is greatly disappointing to see those who are not following the recommendations.
Pictures of rallies, demonstrations, and places of business crowded with patrons not wearing masks or keeping safe distances are disheartening. Daily we see the results of this lack of regard for others in the admissions to our hospitals and intensive care units, outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and the increase in deaths in our community.
We know this has been a long and hard several months. We know the end is not yet in sight. We know you are tired and want to resume a normal life. We are tired, too.
But now is not the time to let our guards down and suffer the fate of so many other communities across the state and the nation. The Coulee Region is different. We have shown that we care enough about each other to work together to defeat this pandemic.
We must once again pick up our tired bodies and dedicate ourselves to doing what we know is right. We believe in this community. Join us by doing your part: wear a face covering when out of your home, maintain distance from others, wash your hands frequently, do not gather in large groups, and stay home if you are ill. Your actions make a difference. Together, we will succeed.
- Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System, southwest Wisconsin
- Dr. Scott Rathgaber, chief executive officer, Gundersen Health System
- Jen Rombalski, R.N., La Crosse County Health Department director
