Local health leaders: Don't let your guards down during this pandemic

We, your local health leaders, need your help.

Wisconsin is in the midst of its greatest fight with the coronavirus. We are seeing a marked increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths in our community as well. Our facilities and staff are feeling the strain. Our testing sites are seeing longer lines and higher positivity rates.

We were able to flatten the curve and avoid tragedy this spring and summer with your help. By masking, social distancing, and hand washing we protected each other, limited the spread of the virus and saved lives.

For a variety of reasons, we have been losing ground in recent weeks. To keep our friends and families healthy and ease the strain on our hospitals, we must rededicate ourselves to following the established, proven safety measures. We have done it before. We can do it again.

While it is encouraging to see many of our neighbors and businesses adhering to the safety guidelines, it is greatly disappointing to see those who are not following the recommendations.

