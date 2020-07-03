Local Hmong agency receives state grant for food pantry and COVID community support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hmong Cultural and Community Agency Inc. has received a grant from the state that will help its group support the La Crosse community through a pantry and support services as it continues to wage against the pandemic.

The $14,750 grant was awarded from the Wisconsin Partnership Program, and will help the HCCA open up a food and supply pantry at its facility and hire a case manager that can help better direct resources for community members.

"Our agency feels very fortunate to be able to get this grant, because you know during this pandemic, there's so many needs in our community," said NaoHoua Tony Yang, the president of the HCCA board.

The grant will help the HCCA purchase food and supplies to hand out at a pantry for families at the Hmong Community Center at 1815 Ward Ave.

The pantry will be open through October, and pick-up times at the center will be Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.

The grant will also help hire a case manager who can field phone calls and questions for the HCCA about COVID-19 and related resources and support.