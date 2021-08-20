Local hospitals begin providing booster shots to the immunocompromised

Local hospitals are beginning to offer COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised individuals, following CDC and FDA approval and recommendation last week.
Currently, a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are offered for those with compromised immune systems, including those undergoing treatment for cancer, persons who have received an organ transplant or stem cell transplant, the latter within the last two years, those with untreated or advanced HIV, individuals being treated with drugs which which may suppress immune response, or with select syndromes.
"The reason that immunocompromised people will need an additional vaccine is that their immune systems don't respond as well to the initial doses of the vaccine and the response they do have wears off over time," says Dr. Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group. "People with a weakened immune system have a more difficult time fighting off infection than a healthy person."
Qualifying individuals will receive an additional dose of the same brand they had for their initial series. Boosters of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine incarnation are not approved at this time.
Approval of a booster for all vaccinated persons is anticipated but still under review. At present, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 to 17, and no brand is yet available to those 11 and under.
Mayo Clinic Health System earlier this week began administering the third doses, and Gundersen Health System will begin giving the extra shots starting Monday morning. Persons must be 28 days out from their second shot to obtain the booster.
Individuals 12 and older who have not yet been innoculated are strongly urged to get their shots, especially as coronavirus cases rise with the circulation of the delta variant. As breakthrough infections are occuring, though the effects are less severe and hospitalizations far less likely, masking in public places is encouraged even for fully vaccinated persons.
“As a community, we stand together and will continue to fight the fight on COVID-19 as we have done so far,” says Dr. Paul Molling of Mayo. “Let us all do what we can to protect each other...Take the necessary precautions available. We want everyone to be healthy (and) we empathize with those who might be confused or scared about this situation. We in healthcare thank you for keeping us and our community healthy (by) being vaccinated.”
If you are unsure if you qualify for the third dose, contact your healthcare provider. Mayo patients identified as eligible will be notified through Patient Online Services, the Mayo Clinic portal app, or by mail to schedule an appointment. Individuals may also call 608-392-7400 to schedule.
Gundersen patients can get their dose during walk-in hours or schedule their appointment online through MyChart or by calling 608-775-6829.
Minors 12 to 17 will need a parent or guardian consent to obtain the vaccine. For more information on vaccine providers, visit www.vaccines.gov/ or call 1-800-232-0233.
