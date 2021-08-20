Local hospitals begin providing booster shots to the immunocompromised

Mayo Clinic Health System earlier this week began administering the third doses, and Gundersen Health System will begin giving the extra shots starting Monday morning. Persons must be 28 days out from their second shot to obtain the booster.

Individuals 12 and older who have not yet been innoculated are strongly urged to get their shots, especially as coronavirus cases rise with the circulation of the delta variant. As breakthrough infections are occuring, though the effects are less severe and hospitalizations far less likely, masking in public places is encouraged even for fully vaccinated persons.

“As a community, we stand together and will continue to fight the fight on COVID-19 as we have done so far,” says Dr. Paul Molling of Mayo. “Let us all do what we can to protect each other...Take the necessary precautions available. We want everyone to be healthy (and) we empathize with those who might be confused or scared about this situation. We in healthcare thank you for keeping us and our community healthy (by) being vaccinated.”

If you are unsure if you qualify for the third dose, contact your healthcare provider. Mayo patients identified as eligible will be notified through Patient Online Services, the Mayo Clinic portal app, or by mail to schedule an appointment. Individuals may also call 608-392-7400 to schedule.