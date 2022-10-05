Local hospitals offering COVID bivalent vaccine booster

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are both offering the Pfizer bivalent COVID vaccine.
The booster shot, which is formulated to offer protection against both the original and omicron strains of the coronavirus, is available to individuals 12 and older who are two months or more out from their primary series or booster dose.
The bivalent booster, or any COVID vaccine, can be received in tandem with the flu shot.
Gundersen patients can schedule a vaccine appointment through MyChart or by calling 608-775-6829. Mayo patients can schedule via Patient Online Services or by calling 608-785-0940. Location availability may vary.
The bivalent vaccine is also available at area Walgreens locations.
