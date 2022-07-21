Local hospitals providing tests for monkeypox, state cases likely to climb

Illinois now has the third highest rate of monkeypox cases, and with infections expected to climb in neighboring Wisconsin, local entities are conducting testing and vaccination.

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System can administer the tests at their facility, which are sent to labs such as that at Mayo Clinic Rochester for analyzing. Qualifying individuals will be able to receive the Jynneos or ACAM200 vaccine — also used to prevent smallpox — through the La Crosse County Health Department. Patients will receive whatever brand is in stock.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced July 15 it had ordered 2.5 million more doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, with supply to reach 7 million doses by mid-2023. The Biden administration also has increased testing capacity from 6,000 a week at the start of the outbreak to 70,000 per week.

National cases climbed from 24 in early June to 2,323 as of July 20, with global cases going from around 900 to 15,378 over the same time period. The World Health Organization has yet to declare the disease a global health emergency, with differing views on the international severity expressed at their July 20 meeting.

As of July 20, Wisconsin had reported only six monkeypox infections -- one case was removed -- and Minnesota and Iowa also reported low counts of 15 and five, respectively. Illinois, however, is at 208 infections, skyrocketing from two infections just six weeks ago.

"I see us climbing rapidly -- looking at number of cases in Minnesota and Illinois, I think we will begin to see cases in Wisconsin rise," says Megan Meller, infectious disease specialist with Gundersen Health System. "Especially as testing becomes more readily available. The more testing you do the more likely you are to identify how many cases there are."

Monkeypox is not usually found in the U.S. or transmitted from person to person. Cases are generally contained to some parts of West and Central Africa and typically spread by animals, making this outbreak unusual. Of the 15,378 global cases, 15,135 are attributed to countries that have not historically reported monkeypox

The majority of U.S. cases have been among gay and bisexual men, or men who have sex with men, spread through sustained skin to skin contact or bodily secretions. It can also infect individuals of any gender or sexual identity via contact with items contaminated with fluids or sore matter from a patient.

"The risk to the general public is very low," says Meller. "But it can also affect other household contacts, friend, connections."

Patients generally have flu-like symptoms that manifest into a rash and then pus filled blisters. The rashes may appear similar to those resulting from other STIs, which is why testing is so important.

"The LGBTQ community doesn't always have the best access to resources, so it's important to boost up those resources so they can get a timely diagnosis and treatment before the infection progresses," says Meller.

The majority of cases will be mild and subside within a few weeks, but the infection can lead to permanent scarring. Those who develop rashes in the anal or genital area may experience intense pain when using the bathroom. Monkeypox has a fatality rate of between 1% and 11%, dependent on the strain, with the risk possibly higher in those who are immunocompromised.

Individuals who believe they might have been exposed to monkeypox, or infected themselves, are advised to contact their health provider. Monkeypox will always result in symptoms, Meller says.

"Asymptomatic spread doesn't happen. If you've been exposed but you don't have any symptoms you're not at risk of spreading that to anybody," Meller says.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms are advised to practice abstinence until they are tested, and if infected abstain until they are fully recovered.