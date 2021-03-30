 Skip to main content
Local hospitals receive Johnson and Johnson vaccine, many appointments available at Mayo
Local hospitals receive Johnson and Johnson vaccine, many appointments available at Mayo

First COVID vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine are prepared at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System have both received doses of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which will be given to qualifying patients as supply permits.

Patients at both hospitals will be unable to choose whether they get the J&J vaccine or the two-dose versions from either Pfizer or Moderna, as supply of any brand is not guaranteed by the state.

Midwestern states are preparing to scale up their distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, to as many people as possible, now that the vaccine supply provided through the federal government seems assured.

Patients who are 16 and older with select health conditions, and those in previously eligible groups, are permitted to make appointments for vaccination. Vaccine eligibility for all adults statewide was moved up to April 5 Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers. 

Wisconsin currently leads the nation in being one of the most efficient vaccinators for getting available shots in arms. With increased vaccine supply and an accelerated vaccination pace in recent weeks, the state is able to push the eligibility date four weeks earlier than expected.

“We knew all along our COVID-19 vaccination program would be a massive undertaking, and we’re proud Wisconsin is currently leading the country in these efforts and that we’re now able to give all Wisconsinites 16 and older the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Evers. “This marks a major milestone in our state’s fight against this virus and gets us closer to overcoming this pandemic and bouncing back together."

Individuals are urged to be vaccinated wherever they are able to get in quickest, with alternate sites including Walgreens and the Community Vaccine Clinic on the UWL campus.

Mayo this week received a surplus of doses and has around 1,500 appointment slots open for this week, and hundreds more the following week. Non-Mayo patients can call 608-392-7400 if they are interested in receiving the vaccine at a Mayo site.

Gundersen and Mayo remind community members that the vaccines from J&J, Pfizer, and Moderna have all been proven safe and highly effective.

"The best vaccine is the one available to you," says Ben Anderson, nursing administrator at Mayo. 

In total, Gundersen locations have given over 52,000 vaccine doses, and Mayo locations have given over 31,000.

Registered patients at either hospital will be notified via their online patient portal, mailed letter or phone when they are able to schedule an appointment. Individuals without a primary care provider can register through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services by visiting https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm or calling 844-684-1064.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

