Local hospitals receive Johnson and Johnson vaccine, many appointments available at Mayo

Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System have both received doses of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which will be given to qualifying patients as supply permits.

Patients at both hospitals will be unable to choose whether they get the J&J vaccine or the two-dose versions from either Pfizer or Moderna, as supply of any brand is not guaranteed by the state.

Patients who are 16 and older with select health conditions, and those in previously eligible groups, are permitted to make appointments for vaccination. Vaccine eligibility for all adults statewide was moved up to April 5 Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin currently leads the nation in being one of the most efficient vaccinators for getting available shots in arms. With increased vaccine supply and an accelerated vaccination pace in recent weeks, the state is able to push the eligibility date four weeks earlier than expected.