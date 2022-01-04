Local hospitals still strained by COVID cases, testing demand high

High COVID case rates, coupled with increased staff infections, are leaving local hospitals maxxed out, with longer wait times to be seen in the ER and a reduction in elective procedures.

As of Dec. 28, La Crosse County was in the critically high category for COVID activity, and DHS on Monday reported a statewide seven-day average of 5,392 cases per day, a 24.5% positivity rate. As of Jan. 3, confirmed COVID cases in Wisconsin had reached 1,005,150, while deaths totaled 10,075. For La Crosse County, the case count was 21,211, with 137 deaths.

The omicron variant has accounted for around a third of sequenced infections statewide over the last month, per the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, and while seemingly less likely to cause severe illness, hospitalizations due to COVID -- the delta strain continues to dominate -- remain high.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,903 COVID hospitalizations as of Jan. 3, including 462 ICU patients, with 65 and 8, respectively, in the Western region. Of the 36 ICU beds in Western Wisconsin, four were immediately available as of Monday.

Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen Health System, says the hospital has seen no significant change in patient volumes over the past week, with COVID patient numbers remaining in the mid to high 30s.

"We continue to struggle with capacity because of that," Rathgaber says of some three dozen beds being occupied by COVID inpatients in La Crosse. To accommodate these and other patients needing intensive care, Gundersen is limiting elective procedures and even some semi-urgent cases, and is unable to take in transfer patients. Numbers "fluctuate from day to day, hour to hour," and patients are spending longer periods in the ER waiting room awaiting admission.

"Every single day we are monitoring what we can and can't do in terms of capacity," Rathgaber says.

Mayo Clinic Health System told the Tribune Tuesday that Mayo hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months and in recent weeks "have seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care, and that number is expected to increase because of the omicron variant."

At Mayo Rochester, over 140 patients are hospitalized for COVID, the most at that location since the start of the pandemic. Mayo's Northwest Wisconsin and Southwest Wisconsin COVID patient loads are also up, at 41 and 13 COVID patients, respectively.

"As with other hospitals, ICUs at Mayo Clinic hospitals continue to be full. ICU numbers fluctuate from day to day, but there has been an upward trend in the COVID-19 ICU census. Of the patients infected with COVID-19 who have been in the ICU over the past few weeks, the number of unvaccinated patients remains the majority of these patients hospitalized," Mayo reported.

Gundersen has seen a significant increase -- around three fold -- in staff absences due to COVID over the past 10 days, presumably due to omicron, but thankfully these employees have not been so ill they have needed hospitalization, Rathgaber says.

"It does put a strain on the staff who continue to work diligently to take care of our patients," Rathgaber says of the shortage. Gundersen and Mayo employees are required to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

In the fall, Gundersen had assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services DMAT (disaster medical assistance), and while the hospital has applied for more aid it has not yet been approved. DHS has been providing staffing assistance, which has been "extremely helpful (in providing) additional help to fill that staffing gap."

Mayo says at present it is not cancelling elective procedures, but may need to do so if staffing shortages increase. The hospital hasn't yet been impacted by staff infection related absences, a representative said, and is currently able to cover shifts "pretty well thanks to the great work of our staff."

Mayo calls for inoculation and boosters, stating it is "the best line of defense" against COVID and the most effective way to reduce the spread of variants and help prevent mutation of the virus "into even more dangerous strains of disease."

Gundersen also stresses all persons 5 and older should get their shots, with Rathgaber noting, "If there is one thing the community can help us with, it's vaccination. It definitely works to decrease hospitalizations and deaths. The vaccinated population keeps our capacity available for all the patients who need to see us, whether they have COVID or other serious diseases."

Breakthrough cases occur, but DHS data from November shows having two or more doses of the vaccine dramatically reduced the rate of coronavirus infection, hospitalization and death. That month, prior to omicron’s spread in Wisconsin, infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 3,348.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 184 per 100,000 and deaths 35 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 1,233.2 per 100,000; 17.1 per 100,000; and 2.8 per 100,000, respectively.

Rathgaber points out that even if you don't personally need hospitalization for COVID, you may require it for another ailment or injury, so even those who consider themselves less vulnerable to the virus need to do their part by being inoculated. If you spread COVID to someone who needs inpatient care, you may be out of a bed when you need one for whatever reason.

COVID tests available, but appointments limited

Testing demand is extremely high nationally and statewide, and La Crosse County sites continue to be busy, with some individuals finding it difficult to make an appointment locally, and those who do get a time slot likely having an extended wait.

At present, Rathgaber says Gundersen has adequate supplies to test both staff and community members, but the number of daily appointments was capped last week after record numbers, with 666 tests given Dec. 27. Tests had surpassed 600 on two separate days the week prior.

"Our Northside drive through lab has had a huge crush of people looking for testing ability and we are maxing out our capacity every day," Rathgaber says. "That staff is working so hard -- it's amazing how much they are rushing around. They hardly have any time to sit."

Mayo reported at its Southwest Wisconsin sites a 12% increase in testing numbers the week of Dec. 26, and 480 individuals sought testing at the La Crosse site on Dec. 27 -- double the normal number. Region wide, Mayo sites administered over 600 tests on Monday.

Slots continue to fill up rapidly at all testing sites in the area -- Walgreen's website indicates "few appointments available" at all its La Crosse stores.

"Just as we predicted, we have a major surge right after the holidays because of travel, and people getting together and not adhering to masking and immunization guidelines," says Dr. Gregory Poland, vaccine expert at Mayo Clinic Rochester. "Now guess what will happen as you take all of those exposed millions of people and put them in congregate settings like college dormitories and school classrooms? Of course, we're going to see more cases. There's just no question about it."

Those exposed to COVID or experiencing symptoms should be tested, even if wait times are extensive.

Antigen testing is available at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Cartwright Center, with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The La Crosse County Health Department will offer PCR testing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1901 E. Church Road, West Salem. Registration required at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/.

For more information on local COVID testing sites, visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

