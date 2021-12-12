Local hospitals to begin offering Pfizer vaccine third doses to those 16 and 17

Third doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now approved for those age 16-17, and local hospitals will begin providing the shots next week.

The FDA and CDC last week announced the EUA, with third dose inoculation available to teens 16 and 17 who had their second dose six months ago or longer. Those 12 and older were previously given approval for the additional shot if they are immunocompromised. All adults 18 and older can have third doses of Pfizer or Moderna or second doses of Johnson and Johnson.

Mayo Clinic Health System will allow patients age 16 and 17 to begin scheduling their Pfizer booster starting Tuesday. Gundersen last week stated they would also begin offering the third dose this week but has not yet released an exact date.

“The booster dose for those 16 to 17 years of age will further (this demographic) from COVID-19 infection and as a result protect their families, friends, classmates and teachers,” says Dr. Robert M. Jacobson of Mayo. “I strongly recommend everyone now due for a booster get that booster. Those who haven’t got their primary series completed get it completed now. All of us need to do our part to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Mayo patients under 18 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them to their vaccine appointment, or provide a signed consent form available at https://mcforms.mayo.edu/mc3900-mc3999/mc3999-33.pdf. Mayo patients 13 and older can self schedule starting Tuesday using Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App. Appointments can also be made by calling 608-392-7400.

Once a start date is announced, Gundersen patients can schedule using MyChart or by calling 608-775-6829.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

