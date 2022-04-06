Local hospitals to begin offering second COVID booster next week to those eligible

Local hospitals will begin offering second COVID-19 boosters next week to eligible patients.
The fourth shot of Moderna or Pfizer is available to individuals 50 or older or those moderately to severely immunocompromised. Individuals 12 and older who are immunocompromised can have an additional Pfizer booster and those 18 and older in the same category can have Pfizer or Moderna. Patients must be four months or more out from their first booster.
Mayo will administer the second boosters starting Monday, April 11, and Gundersen on Thursday, April 14.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations to allow people who received an initial booster dose to increase their protection against severe disease of COVID-19," says Benjamin Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "Boosters are safe and increase protection from COVID-19."
