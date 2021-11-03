Local hospitals to soon begin vaccinating 5-11 year olds

Local hospitals soon will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to youth 5 to 11 after the CDC gave clearance Tuesday. About 28 million U.S. children will now qualify for inoculation.

The Pfizer vaccine, which was previously available to all persons 12 and older, is the only brand currently approved for use in the school-age demographic and will be given in 10 microgram doses, a third the size of those used for teens and adults.

A smaller needle is used to administer the shot to children, and the packaging is different, including a smaller syringe and orange caps versus the purple for the full dose vials.

“It’s very important people aren’t just giving smaller doses from the same vial,” says Dr. Raj Naik, pediatrician and vaccine expert at Gundersen Health System, who notes staff will be trained and record systems primed prior to giving child doses.

The FDA last week unanimously voted, with one abstention, to approve the child vaccine, and the CDC also recommended it unanimously.

“These are independent scientists and doctors and top scientists who unanimously approved it based on the fact that the clinical trials were very definitive in showing us the vaccines are safe and effective in this age group,” Naik says.

Pfizer’s vaccine trial included 2,268 children, and 3,100 vaccinated children were evaluated. The vaccine proved 91% effective, and as the trial was conducted during the spread of the more resistant, more infectious delta variant the efficacy results are all the more encouraging, Naik says.

The youth vaccine, says Dr. Robert Jacobson, pediatrician and vaccine research at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center, was “tested with same care and attention” as the adult version, with “a lot of scrutiny.”

“This was very carefully monitored and administered,” Jacobson said, even more so than any other vaccine and is thus “the safest vaccine we have given in the United States.”

Side effects experienced by children were similar to those experienced by adults, including headache, fatigue, sore arm and possibly fever, typically dissipating in 24-48 hours. Doses will be spaced 21 days apart, as are the adult shots.

While children may be hesitant to get a shot, Jacobson suggest adults tell them “the pain will come and go but the benefits are long lasting,” and advises parents to “serve as an example to your child by getting your vaccination.”

While youth have generally been less physically impacted by the coronavirus, with lower infection, hospitalization and death rates, experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, strongly encourage kids to be vaccinated. In the U.S., in the 5 to 11 age group around 8,300 have been hospitalized due to the virus, with a third requiring intensive care, and at least 93 died.

“We know that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and safe for preventing potential future complications that we are seeing in some kids who have gotten infected,” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious disease physician at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center.

“For example, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which is a rare but potentially life-threatening phenomenon, seems to happen in young people who get COVID-19 infection. Currently, there’s no way to prevent that complication, except to prevent the initial COVID-19 infection itself.”

An FDA report, “Benefits-Risks of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Ages 5 to 11 Years,” published Oct. 26, indicates for every million youth age 5 to 11 vaccinated, 58,000 infections, 241 hospitalizations, 77 intensive care unit stays and one death could be prevented. Of those million, up to 106 youth could develop myocarditis as a result of vaccination, but the vast majority would recover.

“This one more step in the battle against COVID and saving lives,” says Dr. Paul Molling, family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Naik believes that much like with the adult and teen groups, there will be an initial surge in demand for child inoculations — “I think there are many parents who are eager to get their child vaccinated,” he says — before appointments slow down as the vaccine hesitant group remains.

To parents who are questioning or against vaccinating their child, Naik stresses, “It’s really important not to gamble with your child’s health. We know there are a lot of children who may do fine if they are infected, but we can’t necessarily predict who does fine and who doesn’t. Just taking a chance is a bad strategy for keeping children safe. When we have a tool that is safe and effective and can keep our children from suffering from severe adverse outcomes, and to be able to keep them in school and in activities, and to be able to help prevent them from spreading (COVID) to others who may be more vulnerable, it is really important (to utilize it).”

With colder weather and holiday gatherings approaching, Naik advises getting children vaccinated as soon as they are able.

“As we start to spend more time indoors together that is certainly an environment in which this virus thrives,” Naik says. “(Vaccination) is a really important layer of protection.”

Local scheduling

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is strongly encouraging vaccinators not start administering the shots until the CDC releases the associated clinical guidance; vaccinators review and complete necessary trainings and the vaccination site CEO, CMO, primary or back-up coordinators, or their equivalent, complete the Attestation Survey for 5-11-year-old COVID-19 vaccine training.

Mayo locations will begin giving the shots starting Friday, and Gundersen sites will begin next week. Parents or guardians must make their child’s appointment. Children who are currently infected with COVID or quarantining due to exposure should not get their shot until they are cleared to leave isolation. Those who have received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma for COVID infection should wait 90 days for vaccination.

Parents or guardians of qualifying Mayo patients will be contacted via Patient Online Services or mail. Appointments can be made online or by calling 608-392-7400.

Gundersen patients can schedule via MyChart or by calling 608-775-6829.

Mayo, Gundersen, and other local vaccine providers continue to provide Pfizer doses for those 12 and older, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to people 18 and up. Booster doses are also available to qualifying individuals.

Moderna and Pfizer are expected to present data from vaccine trials in the six months to 4 year demographic by late 2021.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

