Local jails spared from COVID-19 outbreaks

Inmates in the Monroe County Jail in Sparta don't wear masks, and the jail's configuration and square footage rule out social distancing.
However, the jail has yet to verify a case of COVID-19 among its inmates.
Local jails have been spared outbreaks of COVID-19 that have raced through the general population in Wisconsin since September. Jail administrators credit quarantine policies and discretion of jail staff for keeping facilities free of the virus.
"We're very fortunate," said Lt. Ryan Hallman, head of operations for the Monroe County Jail. "We put a lot of policies in place early on."
Hallman and La Crosse County sheriff Jeff Wolf outlined similar procedures for inmates who enter the jail. Inmates are screened at booking, and jail staff wear personal protective equipment and regularly sanitize surfaces in the in the booking area.
Both jails quarantine new inmates for 14 days before they join the regular jail population. At that point, Wolf said inmates can follow the same rules as an immediate family because "they have no contact with others outside their block."
Since the outbreak, Wolf said the La Crosse jail has housed six to 10 people in each block, which he said "allows very ample room for social distancing." Prior to COVID-19, Wolf said blocks housed 30 inmates at a time.
"Space is not an issue," he said.
Wolf said there has been suspicion that "a couple of inmates" had COVID-19 symptoms, but they were released prior to getting tested. He said the jail is following guidelines from multiple sources, including the La Crosse County Health Department, federal Centers for Disease Control and National Sheriffs' Association.
He said the jail has yet to report a confirmed case.
"All inmates are closely monitored by our medical staff," Wolf said. "Inmate movement is kept to a minimum, including court appearances."
Monroe County maintains three quarantine pods for new inmates — two for males and one for females. There are also two isolation units set aside for anyone who shows symptoms.
Hallman credits the jail's staff nurse for being "proactive very early" in the epidemic. He said establishing protocols early in the process kept the jail free of COVID-19 despite limited space.
"Social distancing isn't something we're able to achieve," Hallman said.
The jail has been able to maintain visitation on a limited basis. Hallman said the jail shut down all eight visitor booths in March but was able to reopen four of them in June. They remained open through the recent COVID-19 surge.
"Visitation is important for the incarcerated person, and we need to find a pathway to do that," he said.
Hallman said inmates aren't required to wear masks because of "security concerns with the elastic bands and the rest of the clutter."
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said there has been one asymptomatic case at the jail in Viroqua but that nobody has been hospitalized. He said new inmates are quarantined for 10-14 days depending on how soon test results come back.
He said the actions of jail staff during their off-hours play a big role in keeping a jail free of the virus.
"Once (inmates) are in here and they're negative, the only way they can catch it is from staff," Spears said. "My biggest fear is having to quarantine an entire shift."
All three jails have sharply limited the number of people who are allowed inside the facilities.
"We don't have people coming and going anymore," Spears said.
Local jails also have fewer inmates. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Wisconsin's county jails have 1,500 fewer prisoners than at the beginning of the year.
Not all correctional facilities have managed to keep the virus out. An early November outbreak at the New Lisbon Correctional Facility in Juneau County resulted in 305 confirmed cases. Jackson Correctional Institution in Black River Falls reported 155 cases through early November.
"We've been very, very fortunate," Spears said. "I know some other jails have been hit really hard."
