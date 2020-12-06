Local jails spared from COVID-19 outbreaks

"Visitation is important for the incarcerated person, and we need to find a pathway to do that," he said.

Hallman said inmates aren't required to wear masks because of "security concerns with the elastic bands and the rest of the clutter."

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said there has been one asymptomatic case at the jail in Viroqua but that nobody has been hospitalized. He said new inmates are quarantined for 10-14 days depending on how soon test results come back.

He said the actions of jail staff during their off-hours play a big role in keeping a jail free of the virus.

"Once (inmates) are in here and they're negative, the only way they can catch it is from staff," Spears said. "My biggest fear is having to quarantine an entire shift."

All three jails have sharply limited the number of people who are allowed inside the facilities.

"We don't have people coming and going anymore," Spears said.

Local jails also have fewer inmates. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Wisconsin's county jails have 1,500 fewer prisoners than at the beginning of the year.