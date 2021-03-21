Local officials hopeful building projects will gain approval

Evers recently visited UW-La Crosse and expressed his support for the Prairie Science Building Phase II work.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska said, “Although this initial vote didn’t turn out the way we hoped, I remain optimistic that we can work together on the capital budget in a bi-partisan manner as we have in the years past. I will continue to advocate for the Prairie Springs Science Center’s inclusion to my colleagues serving on the Joint Committee on Finance so that we can complete this important and much needed project."

In addition, the budget was set to include new elevator towers for campus residence halls, a new HVAC system for the recreational facility, computer science lab improvements and more.

Surrounding areas were also included in Evers’ first draft, including inmate health improvements for Boscobel and Black River Falls correctional facilities, new projects for Fort McCoy, and a new National Guard readiness center in Viroqua.

Elsewhere, projects include $163 million for a new state office building in Milwaukee, relocation of the state historical society museum to a new location near the Capitol and a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee County.

