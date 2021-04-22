Local organizations partnering on mental health programming

“Listening to someone speak about mental health is one thing, but actively working to learn, practice, and improve on your own mental health awareness is completely different,” says mental health intern and BGC Northside youth and family services director, Justice Lawson. “This was what we were asking youth to take on and something I was being challenged to do as well for my own learning. By meeting them where they were, I was helping to further create that space for growth and learning that they needed to address their mental health.”

Project coordinator Beth Thier states there is power in different organizations coming together for a common purpose.

“So much of what we are working to do within the walls of a single organization can benefit from community partner engagement. One organization might have a strong mental health advocate and another organization might have excellent community connections — when these organizations combine their strengths, good outcomes are truly possible for those they wish to serve,” Thier says. “We have seen the same of our generous funders in this community. We can go farther together than we can alone.”

