Local organizations partnering on mental health programming

Local entities are collaborating on mental health initiatives to encourage caring for oneself and the community.
The YMCA of La Crosse and Viterbo University began partnering on programming in January before extending the collaboration to include the Terry Erickson Boys and Girls Club.
“These agencies and key staff supports have shown a willingness to jump into innovative work which is facilitating community resilience and a shared dialogue about mental health,” says Tara Allert, Viterbo counselor education and supervision doctoral student.
The YMCA Dinner Table Resilience series of videos and skill sheets focuses on coping skills and inviting participants to discuss the content with loved ones. This spring Allert and YMCA mental health director Sarah Johnson worked with counselors-in-training to adapt the materials for a series of after school programming at the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club.
“This work by our incredible team of interns is an excellent example of how we can come together to normalize mental health and build effective coping skills,” says Johnson. “We are excited to be expanding our partnerships towards creating a community that is connected, healthy and resilient.”
The collaboration and materials are supported by the Better Together project and the Advancing a Healthier Community Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
“Listening to someone speak about mental health is one thing, but actively working to learn, practice, and improve on your own mental health awareness is completely different,” says mental health intern and BGC Northside youth and family services director, Justice Lawson. “This was what we were asking youth to take on and something I was being challenged to do as well for my own learning. By meeting them where they were, I was helping to further create that space for growth and learning that they needed to address their mental health.”
Project coordinator Beth Thier states there is power in different organizations coming together for a common purpose.
“So much of what we are working to do within the walls of a single organization can benefit from community partner engagement. One organization might have a strong mental health advocate and another organization might have excellent community connections — when these organizations combine their strengths, good outcomes are truly possible for those they wish to serve,” Thier says. “We have seen the same of our generous funders in this community. We can go farther together than we can alone.”
For more information, visit www.laxymca.org/mental-health.
