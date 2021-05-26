Local organizations partnering to provide free meals to youth over the summer

Community organizations and entities are collaborating to provide meals to area youth during the summer months, with breakfasts and/or lunches available for pick up at over two dozen locations.

Students who rely on free or reduced cost meals during the school year may not be able to afford or access healthy meals and snacks during the summer, and the "Feeding Our Community Together" program is designed to fill the gap.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Sara Ashbeck, administrative director of Gundersen nutrition and hospitality services. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

Meals and snacks will follow school nutrition standards, with an emphasis on fruits, vegetables, dairy and whole grains with appropriate calorie levels. Meals are available to anyone under 18, courtesy of the partnership of the School District of La Crosse, La Crosse Area Family YMCA, Salvation Army of La Crosse County, Boys and Girls Club, Gundersen Health System, Hunger Task Force and City of La Crosse Parks & Recreation.