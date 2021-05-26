Local organizations partnering to provide free meals to youth over the summer

Community organizations and entities are collaborating to provide meals to area youth during the summer months, with breakfasts and/or lunches available for pick up at over two dozen locations.
Students who rely on free or reduced cost meals during the school year may not be able to afford or access healthy meals and snacks during the summer, and the "Feeding Our Community Together" program is designed to fill the gap.
“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Sara Ashbeck, administrative director of Gundersen nutrition and hospitality services. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”
Meals and snacks will follow school nutrition standards, with an emphasis on fruits, vegetables, dairy and whole grains with appropriate calorie levels. Meals are available to anyone under 18, courtesy of the partnership of the School District of La Crosse, La Crosse Area Family YMCA, Salvation Army of La Crosse County, Boys and Girls Club, Gundersen Health System, Hunger Task Force and City of La Crosse Parks & Recreation.
“We’ll always support the needs of our students and families but especially now during these times of unprecedented circumstances we want those in our community to know we continue to have their backs,” said School District of La Crosse school nutrition director. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the passion of our team and the strength of this program.”
Meals are available for pick up at several locations, including Boys and Girls Club and YMCA sites, La Crosse public schools and Gundersen's cafeteria. Delivery vans will stop at locations including some mobile home parks, public parks, libraries and trailer courts. Hours and days vary and schedules can be found at www.laxymca.org/food.
“Hunger has a lasting impact on the development of children,” said YMCA director of youth development Jennie Melde. “Without access to nutrition-filled meals, kids can’t focus, become agitated, engage in risky behavior and ultimately, can’t reach their full potential. The summer food program helps make sure kids can enjoy healthy and delicious meals and snacks all summer long.”
Says Boys and Girls Club director of community engagement Teigen Haye, “Feeding our local youth is just one of the ways we can help ensure that our community continues to be a healthy place to learn and grow."
Food sites
Mobile Route:
- Badger-Hickey Park
- Poage Park
- North Community Library
- Weigant Park
- Pettibone Park
- Mormon Coulee Mobile Home Park
- Rivercrest Village Mobile Home Park
- Pineview Mobile Home Park
- Golden Valley Trailer Court
- Brookview Mobile Home Park
Boys & Girls Club:
- Mathy Center
- Erickson BGC
- Schuh/Mullen
- Huber Homes
YMCA:
- Dahl Family YMCA
- R.W. Houser Family YMCA
- Community Teen Center
Gundersen:
- Gundersen Cafeteria
School Sites:
- Emerson Elementary
- Hintgen Elementary
- Spence Elementary
- Northside Elementary
- Northwoods School
- Summit Elementary
- State Road Elementary
- Longfellow Middle
- Lincoln Middle
- Central High School
- Logan High School
