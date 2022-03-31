Local organizations to speak on racism, bigotry in the community for Social Justice Week

The Hate Has No Home Here organization and La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network will host a presentation next week as part of UW-L's Social Justice Week.

Presenters including Diana Diaz-Granados, Kent Johnson, Mahruq Khan and Joshua Hertel will speak on responses to recent acts of hate, bigotry and racism in the community. Speakers will also cover the background of the Hate Has No Home organization and discuss challenges faced, opportunities encountered and the future direction of the campaign.

The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. in UW-L's Centennial Hall, room 1300. Community members may also tune in online at https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/s/94603122566.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

