Local panel to shed light on past refugee resettlements, Afghanistan conflict

A third community event organized by UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College will explore the history of refugees in the United States and the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

The event, “Voices of Uprising: Refugees and the 20-year Conflict in Afghanistan,” is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in room 1309 of UWL’s Centennial Hall.

Panelists for the event include:

• Omar Granados, an associate professor in UWL’s Global Cultures & Languages Department

• Mahruq Khan, an associate professor in UWL’s Race, Gender & Sexuality Studies Department

• Vincent Her, an associate professor in UWL's Archaeology & Anthropology Department

• Rahim Gul Sarwan, TV/radio/digital media journalist for Voice of America

• Javed Hamim Kakar, senior editor for Pajhwok Afghan News.

Christine Hippert, a professor in UWL’s Archaeology & Anthropology Department, will serve as the moderator.

Those who cannot attend in person can view a livestream of the event through Zoom link at https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/94298937618#success. There will also be a livestream viewing event at Western Technical College in Tomah (Community Room, 120 E. Milwaukee St).

Masks are required at both the in-person event and the livestream viewing event. Seating is limited.

This is the third panel discussion UWL, Viterbo and Western have organized following the arrival of roughly 13,000 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy in late August and early September.

For more information, visit www.uwlax.edu/community/afghan_support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0