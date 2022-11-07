Local Peer Respite names new director, moves locations

La Crosse Lighthouse Inc. recently named Abigail Spanjers as their new executive director.

La Crosse Lighthouse is an overnight Peer Respite program that offers short-term overnight respite in a residential, home-like setting. It's staffed 24 hours a day and features a warm line operated by people in recovery.

Spanjers has experience managing nonprofit organizations and was selected because she exemplifies recovery both professionally and personally.

The Lighthouse also moved, now in a central location of La Crosse, the address withheld to respect anonymity of guests. Short-term overnight respite is available to any resident in Wisconsin experiencing overwhelming mental health or substance use struggles.

For more information on the Lighthouse, including how to get involved, visit www.LaCrosselighthouse.org.