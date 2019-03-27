Dr. Joan Filla will present an evening program and a daylong retreat on the topic of surviving trauma in April at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
“Claiming Your Power: Releasing the Grip of Trauma and Fear” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26. Filla will share her story of recovery from childhood sexual abuse in the hope of encouraging others to find their power and move beyond the shackles and obstacles that may hold them. Cost is $10.
Additionally, Filla will offer “Clearing the Trauma Fog: Finding Yourself” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27
“Recovering from trauma has much to do with finding one’s power, sometimes when we are feeling most powerless,” Filla said. “How do we look at our lives and our choices? What falsehoods do we believe about ourselves? Can we look at things and realize where we have power? Sometimes, the choices that seem the most insignificant are where we cultivate our greatest power.”
This retreat day will include opportunities for meditation, group discussion and self-reflection. Cost is $60, which includes lunch.
Men and women are welcome to attend either program, and attendance is not required at both.
To register, please call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.
