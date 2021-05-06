Local physicians among state hospital leaders to sign letter urging vaccination

La Crosse, Tomah and Vernon County physicians were among the 33 statewide chief medical officers and hospital leaders to sign an open letter to the public Thursday, urging all eligible individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Robyn Borge of Gundersen Health System, Dr. Joseph Krien of Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Jeffrey Cavaness of Tomah Health, Dr. Esteban Miller of Black River Memorial Hospital and Dr. Jeffrey Lawrence of Vernon Memorial Healthcare were included in the collaborative drafting of the following message:

"COVID-19 has been with us now for more than a year. We’ve been through a lot together—illness, death, economic hardship and the disruption of the lives we cherish, including the close personal interactions that we as humans need to thrive. And while we’ve shown collective resolve in fighting the disease and adapting to its threat, what we all really crave is getting back to the people and things we miss. Vaccines offer us precisely that hope.

