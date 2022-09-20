 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local programs aimed at maternal, child health awarded state funding

  • 0

Two La Crosse organizations have received state funding for maternal and child health programs.

Cropped image of a midwife measuring blood pressure of a pregnant woman

The Wisconsin Partnership Program (WPP) at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health selected 10 initiatives, aimed at strengthening and expanding efforts to improve health outcomes for moms and youth, to receive grants up to $150,000. A total of $1.5 million was awarded this year, with WPP having bestowed more than $282.5million through 601 grants since its inception.

The 2022 funds are going to projects focused on assisting diverse populations across the state, including those in rural or urban areas, immigrants and Native members, with community health worker and doula services, home-visit programs, and expanded partnerships with clinics and providers. 

“This year’s awards reach broadly across the state to support trusted community partners and their vital work to ensure that more mothers experience healthy pregnancies and birth outcomes,” said Dr. Amy Kind, associate dean for social health sciences and programs at UW School of Medicine and Public Health and executive director of WPP. “Solving the health challenges that are contributing to the persistent poor health outcomes experienced by Wisconsin’s mothers and infants requires multiple focused solutions and partnerships. We look forward to supporting these projects over the next two years.”

People are also reading…

Locally, financial awards were given to Great Rivers United Way for its "Improving Maternal and Child Health Outcomes" program through Great Rivers HUB and a community health worker/doula workforce expansion initiative through La Crosse County. The latter project will expand a community strives to reduce low birthweight and other adverse health outcomes by addressing social determinants of health and supporting prenatal care.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Obesity, Weight Gain in GDM Pregnancies Linked to ADHD in Offspring

Obesity, Weight Gain in GDM Pregnancies Linked to ADHD in Offspring

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among women with gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), a joint effect of maternal obesity and excessive weight gain (EWG) appears to be associated with an increased risk for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in offspring, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Watch Now: Related Video

First-Ever Direct Flight Connects New York With New Zealand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News