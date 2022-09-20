Local programs aimed at maternal, child health awarded state funding

Two La Crosse organizations have received state funding for maternal and child health programs.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program (WPP) at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health selected 10 initiatives, aimed at strengthening and expanding efforts to improve health outcomes for moms and youth, to receive grants up to $150,000. A total of $1.5 million was awarded this year, with WPP having bestowed more than $282.5million through 601 grants since its inception.

The 2022 funds are going to projects focused on assisting diverse populations across the state, including those in rural or urban areas, immigrants and Native members, with community health worker and doula services, home-visit programs, and expanded partnerships with clinics and providers.

“This year’s awards reach broadly across the state to support trusted community partners and their vital work to ensure that more mothers experience healthy pregnancies and birth outcomes,” said Dr. Amy Kind, associate dean for social health sciences and programs at UW School of Medicine and Public Health and executive director of WPP. “Solving the health challenges that are contributing to the persistent poor health outcomes experienced by Wisconsin’s mothers and infants requires multiple focused solutions and partnerships. We look forward to supporting these projects over the next two years.”

Locally, financial awards were given to Great Rivers United Way for its "Improving Maternal and Child Health Outcomes" program through Great Rivers HUB and a community health worker/doula workforce expansion initiative through La Crosse County. The latter project will expand a community strives to reduce low birthweight and other adverse health outcomes by addressing social determinants of health and supporting prenatal care.