Local restaurants struggle to find workers

“This is a time when they’re trying to rebuild their businesses after being ordered to shut down by the government,” Hillmer said. “Not only do you have the normal pressures of running a business, you have the pressures of a pandemic that caused you to go into the red.”

Rudy’s Restaurant in La Crosse re-opened March 26 for carryout orders only. To re-open the dining area, owner Gary Rudy said he would have to hire four or five more workers that may not be out there.

He said the hiring process can be frustrating.

“It seems like you have a lot of applicants, but then half of them don’t show up for the interview,” Rudy said. He said many who are interviewed want to work only “when it’s convenient.”

Rudy, who also serves as president of the La Crosse area chapter of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said restaurants throughout the area are having to make difficult decisions.

“I think a lot of people have cut hours because there aren’t enough people to go around,” Rudy said.

Hillmer said the situation is difficult for those who remain in restaurant jobs.