Local RSVP volunteers honored with Governor's Service Awards

Eight La Crosse County volunteers were honored with Governor's Service Awards last week, including one for regional Volunteer of the Year.

Held May 26, the 2022 awards recognized outstanding volunteers in the state, AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors participants and national service organizations that focus on pressing social needs.

During the ceremony, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes shared that throughout the coronavirus crisis, volunteers "have inspired us all to believe that an end the pandemic is possible and that everyone doing their part is exactly the way that we can achieve that.”

Expressing thanks for their efforts, Mandela said, “When times are challenging and people fell into despair, frustration and desperation, it was you who have been there to lend a helping hand. You may not know it, but you make a difference.”

Marti Clark of Coulee Region RSVP in La Crosse was named the Volunteer of the Year for West Central Wisconsin, having clocked over 7,500 hours at over two dozen sites since she joined the volunteer team in fall 2012. Clark signed up after hearing on the radio that RSVP was in need of baby hats to donate.

Clark has lent her time to many different campaigns and efforts, most profoundly the RSVP Handcraft Program. Clark sorts donated items, tracks the types, amounts, and handmakers, and stores them for distribution.

She was the first volunteer to come back to the facility following a temporary COVID-19 precautionary closure. Working solo, Clark sorted and then placed items aside for three to five days, a recommendation the CDC made early in the pandemic to reduce risk of infection transfer via surfaces.

Clark also organizes the Handicraft Open House each fall, where area nonprofits, assisted living, nursing homes, medical facilities or support agencies can select items, free of charge, to pass on to those in need. Among the selection are baby hats, cancer turbans, wheelchair bags, winter weather accessories and quilts.

During the pandemic, Clark kept the giving going -- safely -- by adjusting the date of the Open House to span three days, with scheduled windows of time to allow for social distancing.

When RSVP was asked for donations of "twiddlemuffs," a knit tube with buttons, beads or raised patterns, Clark took the lead. At present, she is the only volunteer making the sensory tools, which are designed to keep the hands of those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease warm and busy. Clark has thus far made over 125 twiddlemuffs, which were distributed to memory care units in La Crosse and Monroe counties, and to two hospitals for inclusion in their ER dementia kits.

RSVP program director Ruth Kinstler says, “Marti always has a smile on her face and has a passion for the mission of RSVP. She is not afraid to try something new. Marti has a passion for helping wherever there is a need. She has a very giving heart and is willing to assist whenever we ask.”

Seven additional members of RSVP were honored for marking 20 years of service. They are include Cynthia Ann Gluch, Laura Hubert, Carol Lee, Phyllis Miletto, Judy Ostreng, Dolores Roach and Gordon Stewart.

