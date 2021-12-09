Local schools, organizations hosting school supply drive for Afghan youth at Fort McCoy

Local organizations and schools are partnering to host a school supply drive for Afghan refugee youth attending classes at Fort McCoy.

Great Rivers United Way (GRUW), UW La Crosse, Viterbo University, Western Technical College, and the School District of La Crosse have complied a wish list of 673 items totaling around $7,800 for the "Operation Allies Welcome School Supply Drive." The supplies will be donated to the approximately 2,000 children still residing on base at Fort McCoy.

Needed items include markers, dictionaries, maps and flash cards, which are listed and can be purchased directly online at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/O46AV0RCDE47?ref_=wl_share. The list is also available at www.ugetconnected.org or www.gruw.org/schoolsupplies.

Heather Linville, UWL associate professor and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Director said UWL, Viterbo and Western educators collaborated with the Department of Homeland Security and Fort McCoy to identify essential educational materials needed.

"By purchasing items from the wish list, the public can help our Afghan guests in a very real way," Linville says.

Purchases made via the wish list will be delivered directly to Fort McCoy to speed receipt and comply with security protocols.

"This school supply drive is another example of how Great Rivers United Way works to build community partnerships to address needs in our local community," says Mary Kay Wolf, executive director of GRUW.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

