Local senior exercise group finds ways to stay fit, socialize safely during COVID-19

Word of mouth has upped the attendance of the biweekly meetups, with members of the water aerobics class which normally preceded their chair yoga/aerobics sessions showing up during the July 2 meetup.

"It's a positive thing psychologically for us, I think. It gives us the chance to talk to someone other than our TV, or public radio," Nieckarz notes. "Or my dog. I talk to my dog all the time."

With two weeks of topics on their minds, the conversation flows easily when they get together, with talk about COVID-19, life updates and the details on those they haven't seen since in-person YMCA classes closed down.

"We pass the gossip around," Nieckarz quips. Rather than nosiness, the scoop is shared out of care for one another, with group members in the high-risk age category for severe COVID-19 symptoms.

"We keep in touch so we know what is happening with everyone," Nieckarz says. Luckily, all have remained illness-free to her knowledge.

The women are strong proponents of health and safety during the pandemic, keeping a distance from each, wearing their face coverings, and praising businesses that enforce the same.

Their conscientiousness hasn't gone unnoticed, with law enforcement even taking note.