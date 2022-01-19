 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Local shelters benefit from Betty White Challenge

  • 0
Obit Betty White

Actors from the television series "The Golden Girls" stand together in December 1985 during a break in taping in Hollywood. From left are, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White.

In honor of what would have been beloved actress and animal lover Betty White's 100th birthday, donations are pouring in to animal shelters nationwide, with local facilities experiencing the generosity.

Obit Betty White

Actress Betty White poses for a portrait June 9, 2010 on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles.

The "Betty White Challenge" recognizes the universally beloved White's well known affection for animals domestic and wild, and called for individuals to give $5 or more to the animal shelter of their choosing on Monday, Jan. 17. White passed just weeks prior to her landmark birthday.

coulee region humane society sign

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to shelters across the country, with funds continuing to pour in. The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska has already received more than $12,000 from over 350 donors.

"All we can say is...WOW! We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support from our community to honor the life and work of Betty White," CRHS said in a Facebook post. "Betty White's love for animals has touched so many lives. Her influence is truly inspiring."

Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah has been bestowed with over $9,000 in donations, and expressed in post, "What an incredible lady as her legacy lives on for the love of animals. We are so very grateful to all of you. Our heartfelt thanks as the animals will benefit so greatly!"

People are also reading…

If you are interested in joining the #Betty White Challenge, a list of animal shelters and rescues in Wisconsin can be found at https://www.dogloversdigest.com/wisconsin-rescue-shelters-and-organizations/.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money, awareness

#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money, awareness

The late Betty White was a tireless lifetime advocate for animals, from caring for those without homes to launching her own weekly TV show, "The Pet Set," dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.

Watch Now: Related Video

Egyptian teacher educates students on hieroglyphics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News