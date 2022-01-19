Local shelters benefit from Betty White Challenge

In honor of what would have been beloved actress and animal lover Betty White's 100th birthday, donations are pouring in to animal shelters nationwide, with local facilities experiencing the generosity.

The "Betty White Challenge" recognizes the universally beloved White's well known affection for animals domestic and wild, and called for individuals to give $5 or more to the animal shelter of their choosing on Monday, Jan. 17. White passed just weeks prior to her landmark birthday.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to shelters across the country, with funds continuing to pour in. The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska has already received more than $12,000 from over 350 donors.

"All we can say is...WOW! We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support from our community to honor the life and work of Betty White," CRHS said in a Facebook post. "Betty White's love for animals has touched so many lives. Her influence is truly inspiring."

Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah has been bestowed with over $9,000 in donations, and expressed in post, "What an incredible lady as her legacy lives on for the love of animals. We are so very grateful to all of you. Our heartfelt thanks as the animals will benefit so greatly!"

If you are interested in joining the #Betty White Challenge, a list of animal shelters and rescues in Wisconsin can be found at https://www.dogloversdigest.com/wisconsin-rescue-shelters-and-organizations/.

