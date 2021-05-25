Local sites expanding walk-in hours for COVID-19 vaccine

"The COVID-19 vaccine is the surest way for us to safely return to normal. This includes removing masks in many situations for those who are fully vaccinated," Gundersen says. "There are many benefits of getting the vaccine, which was developed after decades of research by the world’s best medical professionals. The benefits far outweigh the health risks of getting COVID-19 and the very low risk of severe complications from the vaccine. Getting the vaccine protects you, your family, neighbors and anyone else around you from COVID-19 and the disease variants in our area."