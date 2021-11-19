Local, state COVID cases rising, death rates 15 times higher among unvaccinated

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rates continue to be rated very high, with 60% of infections occurring among those who haven’t been inoculated.

For the seven-day period ending Nov. 16, the La Crosse County Health Department reported COVID-19 infections among those who have either not had the shots or have not completed the vaccine series to be 698.8 per 100,000 per week, compared to 274.8 per 100,000 per week for the fully vaccinated.

From Nov. 7-13, 436 cases were added, for an average of 62 per day, and three new deaths were confirmed.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two-week period ending Nov. 16. The state’s case burden was 767.7 per 100,000, with a 19% increase in trajectory.

La Crosse County had a burden of 839.2 per 100,000 and a 23% increase in trajectory.

Statewide, 16 counties have reached critically high status, and no county is in the high, medium or low category.

The state as of Thursday had a seven-day average of 2,963 new cases per day for a 10.8% positivity rate. A total of 8,833 deaths were confirmed as of Nov. 18, including 121 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 841,040, with 17,630 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in October infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,255.1 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 132 per 100,000 and deaths 27.3 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 456.4 per 100,000; 12.2 per 100,000; and 1.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,180 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Nov. 17, including 328 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 48 and, six respectively.

For the two-week period ending Nov. 16, DHS reported growing hospitalizations, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 65.1% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 22.8% of ventilators were in use.

As of Nov. 17, 55.4% of state residents were fully vaccinated, as were 61% of La Crosse County residents.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The La Crosse County Health Department for the week ending Nov. 16 put COVID cases among those in the K-12 age range at 84.2 per 100,000 per day. Cases have been steadily rising since late October, when the rate was in the 40s.

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Nov. 16 a case rate of 58.4 per 100,00 per day. In total 35 cases were confirmed and 220 close contacts due to in-school exposure were reported. A total of 45 individuals were required to quarantine.

The district continues to offer on-site testing for symptomatic students at all school buildings and hosts daily testing at select locations for students, staff or student families regardless of symptom status.

College COVID case, vaccination rates

Western Technical College as of Nov. 17 had three active infections among students and four among staff. Western on Thursday announced 92.2% of full-time staff have completed the vaccination series.

“We are really pleased with these figures,” said Western president Roger Stanford. “While we know it’s a matter of personal choice, we are very happy to see so many of our employees taking action to stop the spread of COVID-19, including vaccinations. This is another step to make sure our campus remains safe for students and staff.”

Viterbo University as of Nov. 16 had eight current cases among students and none among staff. Students had a full vaccination rate of 85.4%, while the staff rate was 82.2%.

UW La Crosse for the seven-day period ending Nov. 16 had eight infections among staff and 25 among students. The fully vaccinated rate for students was 82%.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

