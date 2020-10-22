Local, state organizations hosting Drive for Change: Voter Caravan and Activism Fair

With the presidential and state elections fast approaching, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, in tandem with local and state organizations, is hosting a “Drive for Change: Voter Caravan and Activism Fair” Saturday, reminding residents to vote and informing them of the absentee ballot process.
Being conducted via a drive by car and bicycle procession to adhere to coronavirus social distancing precautions, the event is designed to reach all potential voters, especially college students, many of who are now eligible to cast a ballot for the first time. Vehicles in the caravan will be decorated with signage reminding residents to exercise their voting rights during a particularly tumultuous and pivotal election season.
Members of partner organizations, including ACLU of WI Rights for All Campaign, Campus Election Engagement Project, Cia Siab, Inc., Citizen Action, Leaders Igniting Transformation, Wisconsin Driftless Voter Coalition, Our Wisconsin Revolution and the UW-La Crosse branches of NextGen, I Am That Girl, and VoteMO, will depart at noon from the parking lot at 4344 Mormon Coulee Road and travel through neighborhoods, stopping at City Hall around 1:30 p.m. for a speakers segment.
The caravan will conclude at Riverside Park, where the Activism Fair will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Representatives from the partner organizations and local businesses, along with area artists, will talk about community engagement, answer questions and clear up misconceptions about absentee voting. Distancing and masking protocols will be followed.
Joella Striebel of La Crosse, the Northwest regional organizer for Our Wisconsin Revolution, says the organization, "Is committed to making Wisconsin a true democracy of, by, and for the people by challenging the establishment, standing for progressive principles, and working for fundamental change starting at the local level. We believe in the power of organizing hard working Wisconsinites from diverse backgrounds to fight for representation of all Wisconsinites, not just the wealthy and well connected."
Our Wisconsin Revolution, Striebel added, "strongly values collaboration and (is) grateful to join with the many organizations in our area doing the important work of supporting all eligible voters so that they can have their voice heard safely in this critical election, while offering opportunities to get involved with grassroots activism at the local level.”
The 2020 election comes in the midst of a modern civil rights movement, fueled by racial tensions and the deaths of Black individuals at the hands of police; a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting low income and minority individuals and the ongoing construction of a border wall designed to keep illegal immigrants from entering the U.S. These are issues people on both sides of the political spectrum feel strongly about, though often from differing perspectives, and every vote counts.
Laura Abellera, Northwest organizer of Leaders Igniting Transformation Wisconsin, is eager to submit her ballot.
"I’m voting as a small, important step in an expansive fight for justice, liberation, and healing for Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities,” Abellera said. “I’m voting because I know the system that currently exists perpetuates harmful capitalistic, patriarchal, and white supremacist practices. I'm voting to use this opportunity to access this particular piece of civic participation to vote as close to my values as I can while helping others in my community do the same."
More information on the "Drive for Change: Voter Caravan and Activism Fair" and absentee voting guidelines can be found on social media using the hashtag #LAXDrive4Change.
