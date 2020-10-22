Local, state organizations hosting Drive for Change: Voter Caravan and Activism Fair

Joella Striebel of La Crosse, the Northwest regional organizer for Our Wisconsin Revolution, says the organization, "Is committed to making Wisconsin a true democracy of, by, and for the people by challenging the establishment, standing for progressive principles, and working for fundamental change starting at the local level. We believe in the power of organizing hard working Wisconsinites from diverse backgrounds to fight for representation of all Wisconsinites, not just the wealthy and well connected."

Our Wisconsin Revolution, Striebel added, "strongly values collaboration and (is) grateful to join with the many organizations in our area doing the important work of supporting all eligible voters so that they can have their voice heard safely in this critical election, while offering opportunities to get involved with grassroots activism at the local level.”

The 2020 election comes in the midst of a modern civil rights movement, fueled by racial tensions and the deaths of Black individuals at the hands of police; a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting low income and minority individuals and the ongoing construction of a border wall designed to keep illegal immigrants from entering the U.S. These are issues people on both sides of the political spectrum feel strongly about, though often from differing perspectives, and every vote counts.