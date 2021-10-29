Local stroke survivor enjoying life, bowling a great game despite lasting effects

Denae Ducharme was only 35 when a medical event changed his life forever, but nearly nine years later he is still smiling, and bowling a great game to boot.

Ducharme was at work at Festival Foods when he began experiencing double vision several years ago. After calling the nurse hotline at Gundersen Health System, he was told to come to the hospital immediately.

"That's all I really remember," Ducharme says. "It was out of nowhere."

After three days in a medically induced coma, Ducharme, now 44, remained in the hospital for two and a half months. The massive stroke had left him without most feeling and function on the right side of his body, some effects on his vision, and aphasia, which impacts speech and communication.

While stroke is often associated with elderly persons, it can happen to anyone at any age, says Bethany Girtler, stroke program manager at Gundersen Health System. Both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse are certified Primary Stroke Centers.

Girtler says signs of stroke can be remembered through the acronym "BE FAST": balance; eyes (vision changes); face drooping; arms (weakness or numbness in legs or arms); speech changes; terrible headache/time (sudden onset of symptoms).

Fast action is essential if one or more of these things occur, and 911 should be called. Stroke may be mild or severe, but any in case swift medical intervention is crucial in preventing or reducing lasting effects.

Once a patient arrives at the hospital they may receive a medication or undergo a procedure to dissolve or remove a blockage, but Girtler emphasizes, "These are time sensitive" interventions. If too much time passes the individual may miss the window for effective treatment.

Without timely treatment, a stroke may have permanent effects, including loss of vision, impaired communication and loss of mobility. For some the effects are severe enough the person may require long term care or be considered disabled.

Ducharme underwent physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy, which led to improvements, though not as much as he had hoped. However, with determination and the support of his wife of five years, Marcia, children Aiden, 13, and Addie, 11, who live nearby in Holmen with their mom, and stepdaughter Ellie, 8, he has made immense strides and is quite independent.

Ducharme, who moved to Idaho for a few years before recently returning to La Crosse, has regained his driver's license, regularly works out at the gym, does dishes and laundry, and has not only resumed but excelled at his beloved bowling. Prior to his stroke, Ducharme averaged a score of 220 and had eight perfect games. Now, he regularly scores 130 and bowled a 205 in his best game since his stroke.

"When I got out of the hospital I couldn't wait to get back on the lanes, left handed," Ducharme says. "That's what I love to do."

Ducharme will soon start work at Festival again, employed in the deli, and in addition to bowling loves spending time with the kids, participating in fantasy football, getting drinks at Schmidty's and doting on the family's new puppy, a four month old Chiweenie named Chewy.

He is also a member of stroke support and patient support programs. The aphasia is "frustrating" for Ducharme, and while he has mastered zipping up clothes and putting on a hat, some tasks -- though far fewer than a years ago -- still require assistance.

"Patience is a huge part of it -- patience for the stroke survivor and patience for the family and friends," says Marcia. "We focus not on what he can't do but how we can do it differently. There is very little he needs help with at this point -- he does it all with one hand."

Marcia urges friends of stroke survivors to be sensitive to their condition, but also to be supportive, present and not to treat them differently.

"He's still the same person," Marcia stresses.

Keeping things light has made things easier for the family, with Marcia joking, "When I want to hit him I do it on his right side," and Ducharme known for his comical T-shirts -- one has a handicapped symbol and reads "I'm just in it for the parking," #stroke survivor, and another favorite reading "I'm not drunk, I'm a stroke survivor."

"Humor has really helped our life," Marcia says.

For others coping with the aftermath of a stroke, Ducharme offers this advice "Don't give up. It is what it is. It's no good getting down on yourself for the things you can't do."

While the cause of Ducharme's stroke is unknown, Girtler says lifestyle changes and healthy practices can reduce the risk. Advised are maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, monitoring blood pressure, eating nutritious foods and, if you are a smoker, quitting.

October 29 is World Stroke Day. Per the CDC, every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. will experience a stroke, and every four minutes someone will die from stroke. For more information on stroke, visit https://www.stroke.org/ or www.gundersenhealth.org/services/stroke/.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.