Local teen donates clothing, underwear to area hospitals for use by sexual assault victims

When a sexual assault victim enters the hospital, an examination can add another level of stress and to an already traumatic and frightening experience. And as their undergarments and clothing are often kept for evidence, the victim is left with disposable garments, leaving them feeling even more uncomfortable and vulnerable.
Jessica Randall, a junior at Onalaska High School, was distressed when she learned victims are often sent home in paper scrubs and adult pull-ups, and, as an aspiring medical student and future physician, she took the matter to heart.
“I saw a need in our community that was unmet,” says Randall, who began developing plans for a clothing drive prior to the pandemic and reached out to Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System to see if they were interested in donations, receiving enthusiastic response. Randall put up flyers and promoted the drive on social media, ultimately collecting hundreds of items from fellow students, teachers, area college professors and community members.
“This is by far the most rewarding project I have done. It amazes me how much support the project received from everyone in the community,” Randall says.
Last week, Randall dropped off some 700 articles of clothing and underwear at Mayo Clinic Health System, and will be bringing another batch of donations to Gundersen Health System within the next few weeks.
Kathy Rousch, a sexual assault nurse examiner at Mayo, was teary eyed when Randall pulled up with boxes full of donations, saying, “This is just huge what this young lady did. It’s just amazing.”
Patients coming in for examination, Rousch says, are “so vulnerable in that moment and to take their warm, soft comfortable clothing away — I think they probably feel victimized again. (With the donations) our patients, our victims, are going to leave here feeling comfortable, getting back some of their dignity — they don’t deserve to lose it, but I don’t think they leave here feeling very dignified in those scrubs.”
Rousch appreciated Randall’s cognizance of the spectrum of those who suffer assault, with Randall encouraging donations in all sizes and varieties, from boxer shorts to bras, to ensure there were articles anyone would feel at ease in.
“She recognized this happens to really anybody — no matter your sex, gender identity, orientation — anyone can be a victim of sexual assault,” Rousch says.
There is a common misconception that only females are assaulted, Randall says, but “my big message is that that anyone, of any gender, of any race, any age at anytime can be sexually assaulted.”
The one-time drive is morphing into a year-round initiative called the Survivor Clothing Project, which will be supported by Onalaska High School students after Randall graduates. Randall is not currently taking physical donations but monetary contributions can be made by contacting the organization by email at survivorclothingproject@gmail.com or via social media on Facebook and Instagram, keywords “Survivor Clothing Project.”
“Anyone can make a difference if stick to an idea,” Randall says. “I hope other people see what I’m doing and if they have ideas they can bring them to life to and the community will support them.”
Plans for the Survivor Clothing Project include an annual fundraiser and drive for specific items requested by the hospital based on inventory.
“The need is not going away,” says Randall. “The goal now is to replenish the clothing as it runs out. Hopefully they won’t run out, but sadly they will.”
Rousch estimates the donations will last the hospitals over two years, and calls the effort “magnanimous,” the awareness raised crucial and the impact profound.
“These people are victimized over and over again in ways we can’t even imagine,” Rousch says. “There’s just something very comforting about putting a sweatshirt on and snuggling in and feeling comforted and cared for, and that’s what this donation brings.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.