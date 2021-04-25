Local teen donates clothing, underwear to area hospitals for use by sexual assault victims

Kathy Rousch, a sexual assault nurse examiner at Mayo, was teary eyed when Randall pulled up with boxes full of donations, saying, “This is just huge what this young lady did. It’s just amazing.”

Patients coming in for examination, Rousch says, are “so vulnerable in that moment and to take their warm, soft comfortable clothing away — I think they probably feel victimized again. (With the donations) our patients, our victims, are going to leave here feeling comfortable, getting back some of their dignity — they don’t deserve to lose it, but I don’t think they leave here feeling very dignified in those scrubs.”

Rousch appreciated Randall’s cognizance of the spectrum of those who suffer assault, with Randall encouraging donations in all sizes and varieties, from boxer shorts to bras, to ensure there were articles anyone would feel at ease in.

“She recognized this happens to really anybody — no matter your sex, gender identity, orientation — anyone can be a victim of sexual assault,” Rousch says.

There is a common misconception that only females are assaulted, Randall says, but “my big message is that that anyone, of any gender, of any race, any age at anytime can be sexually assaulted.”