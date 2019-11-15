Pearl Street Brewery invited area hop growers last fall to bring in their crop to be included in the seasonal Harvest Ale.
For each pound of hops brought in, the grower received one pint of beer at the time of donation and one pint of the freshly brewed Harvest Ale beer once finished.
This year's beer is an English Mild Amber, 5.1% ABV and 11 IBUs, and includes a blend of community-sourced hops, and the Pearl Street Brewery Tap Room and area restaurants will have the opportunity to serve the beer throughout the winter.
Proceeds from the beer's sales will benefit the La Crosse Warming Center. Local restaurants and locations interested in joining the sale, or those who donated hops, may reach out to the Pearl Street Brewery at 608-784-4832
