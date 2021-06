The Logan High School Class of 1950 is planning to hold its 71st reunion Saturday at 5 p.m. at Boot Hill Pub, 1501 St. Andrew St., Suite C-100, La Crosse.

The class last met in 2019, with 20 members attending. Like other classes it did not hold a reunion last year.

Class contact is Elwood Harebo and can be reached at elzbib@aol.com.

