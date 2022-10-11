Logan High Craft Show returns Oct. 22

A favorite fall event returns to Logan High School on Saturday, October 22 – the Logan High Craft Show.

More than 150 vendors from La Crosse and surrounding communities will sell their handmade wares from 9 am to 3 pm. There will be something for everyone, from homemade foods to handcrafted clothing, jewelry, home décor, and gifts...plus dozens of door prizes.

The event provides a showcase for regional creativity and artistry plus an opportunity for attendees to get an early start on holiday shopping. In addition, all proceeds from the Craft Show fund scholarships for Logan students to pursue education after high school.

Cost: Free will donation for admission

Location: Logan High School, 1500 Ranger Drive

Coordinators: Erin Hofland Kris Greany, erinhofland@gmail.com kgreany@uwlax.edu