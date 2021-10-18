Logan High Craft Show set for Saturday

A favorite fall event returns to Logan High School on Saturday: the Logan High Craft Show.

Over 150 vendors from La Crosse and surrounding communities will be selling their handmade wares from 9 am to 3 pm.

There will be something for everyone, from homemade edibles to handcrafted clothing, jewelry, home décor, and gifts, plus dozens of door prizes.

The event provides a showcase for regional creativity and artistry plus an opportunity for attendees to get an early start on holiday shopping.

In addition, all proceeds from the Craft Show fund scholarships for Logan students to pursue education after high school.

A free will donation is asked for at admission.

Covid safety precautions in place will include the requirement of masks for all vendors and attendees over 2 years old and the requirement of foods for sale in booths to be packaged.

Coordinators Erin Hofland and Kris Greany can be contacted at erinhofland@gmail.com and kgreany@uwlax.edu or 608-797-0018 and 608-881-3839.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0