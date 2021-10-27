Logan High School engages reluctant readers through mystery whodunit

Teachers at Logan High School are taking an innovative path to help improve the selection of engaging and current reading materials in their classrooms by introducing students to a classic and interactive whodunit mystery.

Logan High School teachers Dorothy Hart and Hayley McMullen were awarded a grant from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation to purchase copies of the book “One of Us Is Lying,” by author Karen McManus.

On Monday afternoon, five students at Bayview High walk into detention. One of the students, Simon, the creator of Bayview High’s notorious gossip app, never makes it out of that classroom. Before the end of detention, Simon’s dead. And according to investigators, his death wasn’t an accident. On Monday, he died. But on Tuesday, he’d planned to post juicy reveals about all four of the detention’s other high-profile classmates, which makes all four of them suspects in his murder.

“The story and writing style make this an ideal selection for our reluctant readers, but we also believe this mystery is engaging and will draw students in because of its style and narrative,” said Logan teacher Dorothy Hart. “For many students, this may be their first introduction to a popular genre and a new step towards reading for fun instead of as a chore.”

Direct and indirect characterization is taught as the suspects in the book are developed layer by layer. The central role played in the book by social media facilitates a meaningful discussion of cyberbullying and the effects of social media.

As a concluding activity, the teachers are hosting a murder mystery dinner. In addition to the critical thinking skills used to solve the mystery, the dinner will be used as an opportunity to practice social skills. The etiquette of formal invitations and a three-course meal complete with proper table service is planned.

“One of the most difficult aspects of engaging students is selecting current, relevant materials to supplement the traditional curriculum,” said Logan High School Teacher Hayley McMullen. “The proper novel selection can engage students not only in reading but also meaningful discussion about current issues. This project provides a fun and engaging opportunity in all of those areas.”

The murder mystery dinner will take place October 28, from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Logan High School.

